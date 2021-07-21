RV sports physical dates posted
NEW BETHLEHEM — All Redbank Valley High School students participating in fall sports or cheerleading are required to have a physical and scheduled times have been announced:
— Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
— Aug. 12, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Physicals will be done by Dr. Doverspike’s office at the cost of $15 per physical at the school on the above dates. Call the high school office to schedule an appointment.
Checks are the preferred method of payment and should be made out to Redbank Valley School District.
Students can also use their family physicians for sports physicals.
PGC meeting in person
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will meet, live and in person, Friday and Saturday at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.
It’s the first time in more than a year the board will meet at a centrally located public meeting. All board meetings held during the height of the pandemic were held virtually.
The meeting on Friday begins at 1 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.
Public comment – limited to five minutes – will be accepted at the Saturday, July 24 meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis. Registration begins when doors to the Harrisburg headquarters open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
Following the conclusion of public comment, the board will take up its regular agenda, then will discuss new business.
The agenda for the July meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “About Us,” on the right side of the homepage, select “Events & Board Meetings,” then click the “prepared agenda” link.
The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.
The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comments. The live stream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel..