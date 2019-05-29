Rain factors in D9 playoffs
DuBOIS — One of two District 9 baseball playoff games beat the stormy weather Tuesday at Showers Field in DuBois.
The Moniteau Warriors rallied to beat Coudersport, 5-4, for the Class 2A Championship in the first game. A power outage along with plenty of rain with it forced the postponement of the Class 1A Championship game between Elk County Catholic and Otto-Eldred was moved to Wednesday afternoon at Showers starting at 1 p.m.
Brookville won the Class 3A title last week in a 17-2 rout of Kane in four innings, also at Showers Field.
Wednesday, the Raiders were scheduled to play Bedford for the District 5/9 Sub-Regional title and a berth in the state playoffs in Punxsutawney, but weather could force that game to be moved or postponed.
Coudersport was scheduled to play the District 6 runner-up Wednesday at Showers, but the D6 final between West Shamokin and Bishop Guilfoyle was postponed to Wednesday. The Coudersport vs. D6 runner-up winner was then set to play the District 4 runner-up on Thursday, but obviously weather has forced things back at least a day.
In Class 4A baseball, Clearfield was set to take on Punxsutawney at Showers Field in DuBois Wednesday at 4 p.m.
No softball games were scheduled for Tuesday in District 9, but three were scheduled for Heindl Field in DuBois Wednesday — Otto-Eldred vs. A-C Valley in the Class 1A consolation game at 2 p.m., Karns City vs. Clearfield in the Class 3A final at 3 p.m. and DuBois Central Catholic vs. Clarion in the Class 1A final at 6 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs play Cranberry in the Class 2A final at 4 p.m. Thursday at Heindl Field with a “true-second” Class 1A game scheduled afterward if necessary.
Of course, all that is weather-permitting.
The first round of the state playoffs is set for next Monday.
Simpson wins national javelin title
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Jalon Simpson, a Michigan native and standout javelin thrower with local roots, recently finished second at the NAIA National Track and Field Championships at Gulf Shores-Alabama last weekend.
Simpson, a junior at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, improved on last year’s runner-up finish with a national title this year after a throw of 232 feet, 11 inches.
Simpson is the so of 1980 Union graduate Bart Simpson and the grandson of Joy Rhodes of Rimersburg and the late Pep Simpson.
Youth Field Day July 27
KOSSUTH — Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth is currently planning their 27th Annual Youth Field Day to be held on July 27 at Camp Coffman.
Youth Field Day is a day-long event for kids 8 to 12 years old, which was designed to introduce them to activities in the outdoors. Some of the events include trout fishing, boating safety, archery, trapping, wild game tasting, firearm safety, and shooting sports including shotguns, .22 rifles and muzzleloaders.
All events are non-competitive and stress safety and appreciation of the outdoors. Not only do the kids participate in 15 events, but hats, event t-shirts, lunch and door prizes are provided at no cost to the kids or their families.
Adults must accompany youth and 450 spots are available. Registration for the event will begin promptly at 5 p.m. on June 3 via the PA Game Commission website. Interested parents can find the link on the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth Facebook page or by visiting the Game Commission website. Any questions regarding the event can be directed to youthfieldday@gmail.com.
Football camp at RBV in June
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley is sponsoring a youth football day camp for children entering grades 3 to 8 June 24-26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the high school facility.
The cost to attend is $40 by May 30 and $50 after that date and before the start of the camp. Contact Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold for more information at 814-657-5923 or via e-mail at bgold@redbankvalley.net.
The camp is constructed to teach the basic fundamentals to play the game in a safe and successful manner. All players will receive instruction on all offensive and defensive positions, and each day ends with a one-hour period for flag football games. All campers receive a camp shirt and a football.
Clinicians scheduled to attend are former NFL player Bay Lawrence and former college players Dave Smith, Dan Jordan, Jake Dougherty, Jason Huffman, and current players Connor Shoemaker and Brock Barrett.
The last day of the camp features a punt, pass and kick competition by age with prizes going to the top finishers as well as a flag football tournament by age group.