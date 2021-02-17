Clarion U. wrestlers dump Messiah in finale
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team closed out its dual match season with a dominant victory at home, cruising to a 35-6 win over Messiah College in Tippin Gymnasium last Friday night.
Clarion closed out its dual season with a 3-5 overall record as they prep for the 2021 MAC Championships at Rider Feb. 26-27.
In some ways, the final score was not indicative of the drama throughout the dual, as Messiah kept it close in some crucial moments. The Golden Eagles actually overcame an early team deficit during the team match, eventually taking the lead for good after Joe Sliwoski’s major decision over Jake Coniglio. Though there were close individual bouts the rest of the way, Clarion did not drop a match in the team dual the rest of the way.
Cam Butler and Kyle Schickel eked out tight decisions in the light weights, with the latter winning on a 7-6 tiebreaker after riding Dalton Daugherty out. Sliwoski scored a dominant dual win during his senior night, notching a 12-4 major decision over Jake Coniglio to put Clarion ahead 10-6.
Clarion shut the Falcons out the rest of the way, starting with a 6-1 decision by Brookville’s Tate Ortz over Nick Barnhart and a 15-3 major decision by DuBois’ Kolby Ho.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick and Max Wohlabaugh added decisions at 174 and 184, respectively, but the Golden Eagles’ heaviest weights were the ones to put the final nails in the coffin.
As it turned out, the Golden Eagles were dominant during the extra match session as well, with Messiah’s only win in 24 bouts coming on an injury default. Eight of those wins came by fall, including two each for TJ England and John Worthing.
Hetrick pinned Max Martin at 174, Ho tech falled John Sumner at 165, Ortz pinned Joshua Page at 157.
Jr. high basketball update
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high basketball teams are well under way on their seasons. The A squad is 7-5 while the B team is 11-2.
Both teams are at home this week, Wednesday against A-C Valley and Friday against Cranberry. All home games are streamed live on the Redbank Valley youtube.com channel.
Here are recent game reports:
FRIDAY, Feb. 12
Bulldogs split with Union
The A squad dropped a 41-30 decision to the Knights while the B squad won, 36-13. In the A game, Ty Carrier scored 13 points with four 3-pointers while Broc Monrean and Mathew Kozma scored six and four points respectively. In the B win, Kadeyn Pago led the Bulldogs with eight points. Hayden Rearick and Rylan Rupp scored six and five points respectively.
THURSDAY, Feb. 11
Bulldogs sweep Oil City
The A squad won, 35-20, while the B squad grabbed a 32-25 win. In the A game, Breckin Minich led the Bulldogs with 14 points with Ty Carrier adding 10 points. For the B Bulldogs, Braylen Wagner scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter while Carson Gould added nine points.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10
Bulldogs split with Clarion
The A squad lost 35-21 while the B squad won 30-24. In the A game, the Bulldogs got eight points from Mathew Kozma and four apiece from Broc Monrean and Drew Byers. The B game had Braylen Wagner pacing the Bulldogs with 13 points while Rylan Rupp and Kaedyn Pago scored six and five points respectively.
MONDAY, Feb. 8
Bulldogs split with DuBois
The A squad pulled out a 38-37 win over the Beavers while the B squad lost, 34-27. Ashton Kahle led the A Bulldogs with 13 points and Mathew Kozma added nine points. Ty Carrier and Drew Byers had six points apiece. In the B game, the Bulldogs were led by Rylan Rupp’s 12 points. Braylen Wagner scored eight points.