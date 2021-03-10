Seven area players on KSAC All-Star basketball team
Led by three-time Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Star Dominika Logue of Union, seven area basketball players were named to this year’s all-conference lineup.
The Damsels’ junior Logue nabbed her second straight First Team honor. She was a Second Team selection as a freshman.
Redbank Valley juniors Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall, and Union’s Caden Rainey all got their second all-star selection. Bain, a Second-Teamer last year, is a First Team pick this year. Marshall, a Third-Teamer last year, bumped up to the Second Team this year. Rainey, also a junior, earned his second Third Team honor.
Three first-time KSAC All-Stars came from the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs with sophomore Caylen Rearick on the First Team, sophomore Alivia Huffman on the Second Team and junior Madison Foringer on the Third Team.
This year’s KSAC MVPs were Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry.
Joining Beighley and Bain on the boys’ First Team were Nathan Waltman of Karns City, Cal German of Clarion, Levi Orton of A-C Valley and Hayden Callen of Clarion-Limestone.
For the Second Team with Marshall, it was Moniteau’s Kyle Pry, Clarion’s Beau Verdill, Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Venango Catholic’s Andrew Burda.
Along with Rainey on the Third Team were Keystone’s Colin Say, Clarion’s Hunter Craddock and Keystone’s Brandon Pierce.
For the girls, other First Team picks with Pry, Logue and Rearick were Keystone’s Emily Lauer, Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer and Clarion’s Eric Selfridge.
Other Second Teamers with Huffman were Karns City’s Emma Johns, Clarion’s Jordan Best and Keystone’s Jozee Weaver.
The Third Team with Foringer were Keystone’s Danae Hurrelbring, Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan, Clarion’s Gwen Siegel and A-C Valley’s Mia Sherman.
RBV junior high hoops end
DuBOIS — Both Redbank Valley junior high boys’ basketball teams ended their seasons last Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic.
The Bulldogs’ A team lost, 36-23, to finish the year 11-8. Ty Carrier and Mathew Kozma scored 10 and eight points respectively.
The B team won, 49-20, to finish the year 18-2. Wyatt Byers scored 12 points while Kaedyn Pago and Carson Gould scored 10 and seven points apiece.
C-L wins D9 Cheer title
WEST SUNBURY — The Clarion-Limestone Competitive Spirit squad won a title at the District 9 Championships held at Moniteau High School on Feb. 27.
C-L won the Co-Ed Division with a score of 57.7, beating out DuBois by just 0.3 points. Johnsonburg finished third with a 54.5 score.
The C-L squad consisted of seniors Taylor Aites, Brooke Baughman, Lauren Hartle, Taylor Kimble, Mabelle Reed, and Mason Senard, juniors Victoria Beichner and Regina Snyder, sophomore Aurora Dougherty, and freshmen Zoey Ferguson, Abigail Foster, Abigail Knapp and Lilly Mahle.
Other titles were won by Moniteau (Small Division) and Elk County Catholic (Large Division). Karns City also claimed a PIAA qualifying spot with a runner-up finish in the Large Division.
The PIAA Championships are April 10 at Hershey’s Giant Center.