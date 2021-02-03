Clarion University wrestlers 0-3 at SIUE Duals
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team battled through what proved to be a difficult day on the road last Saturday, with Clarion falling in three team matches at the SIUE Duals hosted by SIU-Edwardsville. They dropped a 34-3 decision to Northern Illinois, a 28-12 decision to SIU-Edwardsville, and a 29-7 bout to Buffalo.
Red-shirt senior Greg Bulsak improved to 7-0 on the season, bolstering his position in the national rankings and in MAC Championships seeding with a win over Northern Illinois’s Gage Braun in the first match of the day. Bulsak defeated Braun for the second consecutive meeting between the two nationally-ranked 197-pounders, holding on for a 5-2 decision.
Seth Koleno and DuBois graduate Kolby Ho were each victorious in the second team match of the day, claiming decisions against Cougar wrestlers for the second straight week. Koleno followed up his one-point decision win over Cardeionte Wilson from last week with another victory on Saturday, this time defeating him by 6-4 decision. Ho beat Chase Diehl at 165 pounds for the second straight week, working him for numerous takedowns to claim the 8-3 decision.
Ho went on to post a major decision against Buffalo in the final match of the day, beating Hunter Shaut by a score of 14-5. Brookville graduate Caleb Hetrick followed that up with a close win over Jake Lanning at 174 pounds, beating him by 5-4 decision.
Ho finished the day 2-1 while Hetrick was 1-1. Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, at 157, finished the day 0-3.
Next up for the Golden Eagles (2-5) and head coach Keith Ferraro is a home match with Edinboro Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.
From there, only the Mid-American Conference Championships and national tournament are on the schedule. The MAC Championships is at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.U., Feb. 26-27.
Nationals in St. Louis is set for March 18-20.
Jr. high wrestlers in action
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley junior high wrestlers have started their season as well. Here are some available results from recent matches.
Against Brockway last Saturday, the Rovers lost both contested bouts. In exhibitions, Garrett Shaffer won a 2-0 decision.
Last Wednesday at Cranberry, the Bulldogs dropped a 44-6 decision to the Berries. The lone Redbank Valley win came via a forfeit.
On Jan. 22, the Bulldogs were blanked 24-0 by Franklin. Then on Jan. 20 at DuBois, the Bulldogs dropped a 30-27 matchup. Johnathan Slack and John Morris won with pins while Nolan Barnett won a 5-3 decision. The Bulldogs won two other bouts by forfeit.