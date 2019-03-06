Clarion U. wrestlers head to EWLs
FAIRFAX, Va. — Brookville’s Gavin Park and Kane’s Evan Delong, both former District 9 state champions, are in Clarion University’s lineup for this Saturday’s Eastern Wrestling League Championships at George Mason University
While pairings weren’t announced by press time, the sophomore Park (2-13) will be at 125 pounds while redshirt senior Delong (14-12) is slotted at 165.
The NCAA announced the third coaches’ and second RPI rankings last week, as well as the qualifier allocations for the NCAA Championships. For the second straight cycle, two Clarion wrestlers — Greg Bulsak and Delong — appear in the rankings.
Bulsak improved one spot in the coaches’ ranking from the February 14 poll, coming in at 16th after ranking 17th two weeks prior. He also ranks 23rd in the Division I RPI. Bulsak has posted a 17-4 overall record in 2018-19, including an 11-1 mark in dual matches and a perfect 7-0 mark in EWL duals. He is tied for the team lead with six wins by fall and has won eight straight matches dating back to the start of the 2019 calendar year.
Delong will go into the EWL Championships ranked 30th in Division I RPI, owning a record of 14-12 overall. He leads Clarion with six major decisions and has eight total bonus victories thanks to a pair of wins by technical fall.
Bulldogs wrestle at
PAJW Jr. High State Tourney
JOHNSTOWN — Redbank Valley junior high wrestlers Carsen Rupp and Daniel Evans competed in last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling’s Junior High Championships at the Cambria County War Memorial.
Evans was 0-2 at 82 pounds while Rupp finished 0-2 at 212 pounds.
Nine District 9 junior high wrestlers won top-eight medal finishes. Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty won the 187-pound title while Brayden Kunselman was sixth at 107. Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman was third at 147 while teammate Kaden Dennis finished fourth at 140. Brockway had a trio of medalists in Gavin Thompson’s fifth at 252, Weston Pisarchick’s seventh at 77 and Seth Stewart’s eighth at 157. St. Marys’ Alex Lukaschunis finished fourth at 187 and DuBois’ Austin Mitchell was fifth at 124.
The PAJW Youth State Championships are March 16-17 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh. Wrestling for Redbank Valley are Kale Barnett in the 8-and-under 60-pound bracket, Jacob Shilling in the 11-12 115-pound division and Breanna Crawford in the 60-pound weight class in the girls’ 9-and-10-year-old division.
RBV Sports Hall seeks nominations
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Sports Boosters are once again taking nominations for their Hall of Fame, which heads into its second year.
Male and female athletes must have graduated 10 or more years ago. Coach/contributor must have retired five or more years and teams must have been in action 10 or more years ago.
Applications may be picked up in the high school office or going to the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
The deadline to submit nominations is March 15.
For more information, contact chairperson Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
