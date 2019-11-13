King, Hetrick earn all-district
volleyball honors
Redbank Valley senior middle hitter Taylor King and junior outside hitter Montana Hetrick were named to this year’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s District 9 Class 2A All-District team this week.
The duo was among eight girls honored. D9 champion Brookville had three players named with seniors Morgan and Madison Johnson, and Lauren Hergert as did Kane with junior MVP Audri Marconi, senior Kalen Johnson and junior Sara Swanson.
Clarion volleyball loses in
state semis
HYDE — Playing for a berth in the PIAA Class 1A Championship game on Saturday, the Clarion Lady Cats volleyball team dropped a four-setter to defending state champion Northern Cambria Tuesday night.
Northern Cambria guns for its fourth state title on Saturday after a 31-29, 21-25, 25-18, 27-25 win. Clarion’s season ends at 18-2.
District 9’s only other team to get past the opening round of the state playoffs in volleyball or soccer was the Punxsutawney Chucks soccer team, which lost to WPIAL power Quaker Valley 4-2 last Saturday in a Class 2A second-round matchup.
Clarion U. wrestlers open at Tippen
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team opens its dual meet schedule Sunday at the newly renovated Tippin Gymnasium starting at noon.
It’ll actually be the third event hosted at Tippin by that point with the women’s volleyball team at home against Mercyhurst and Gannon Friday and Saturday.
“We are beyond excited to return to Tippin Gymnasium this weekend,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This is a moment that our coaches, athletes, alumni and fans have looked forward to since ground was broken last year, and I am sure it will be a moment they will never forget.”
While competitions in the building will begin this weekend, some areas are still undergoing final phases of the renovation. As such, not all parts of the building will be accessible to fans, and certain features of the in-arena entertainment system are not yet installed. Plans are being developed for an official grand opening of the building in the spring semester.
“In our internal discussions, we thought it was important to give our volleyball and wrestling student-athletes the chance to close and open their seasons, respectively, in the facility,” Snodgrass said. “This was an opportunity to give them a special experience competing on that Tippin floor for the first time in two years. We ask that our fans show understanding, and help create a positive atmosphere by cheering on these deserving young men and women this weekend.”
For the wrestlers, it’s the first of two home dates at Tippin before the end of the calendar year. They’ll host Lock Haven on Dec. 21.
Against George Mason, Golden Eagles head coach Keith Ferraro plans to go with a starting lineup of Jake Gromacki at 125 pounds, Seth Koleno (2-2) at 133, Brookville’s Taylor Ortz at 141 and Brock Zacherl (3-0) at 149, Avery Shay (4-2) at 157, Mike Bartolo (3-1) at 165, Max Wohlabaugh (4-1) at 174, Luke Funck (3-2) at 184, Greg Bulsak (4-0) at 197 and Ty Bagoly (3-0) at heavyweight.
Ferraro, a Brookville graduate, enters his sixth season as head coach of the Golden Eagles, who were 7-7 last year in dual meets.
It’ll be the first season that the program is part of the newly expanded Mid-America Conference as well.
Morris, Shick playing at PSU-DuBois
DuBOIS — Two former Union High School standouts, senior Cole Morris and junior Lexey Shick are playing basketball at Penn State-DuBois.
Both seasons are under way. Morris scored 10 points in last Saturday’s 77-68 win at Chatham University as the Lions improved to 1-1. In the season opener at Point Park on Nov. 5, Morris scored six points in an 81-64 loss.
Shick averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the first three games for the women, who were off to a 2-1 start.
Both teams were hosting Westmoreland County Community College Tuesday before Saturday’s trip to Butler County Community College. Both teams then host PSU-Hazleton in a conference matchup Nov. 22.
V’ball ends at Mount Aloysius, Thiel
Two women’s college volleyball teams with area connections had their seasons come to an end last week.
In last Saturday’s Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference playoffs in Erie, Mount Aloysius lost its semifinal matchup with Pitt-Bradford in three sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10.
The loss finished up the season for the Mounties at 18-10.
Junior middle hitter and former Redbank Valley standout Macy King finished with eight kills and hit a team-high .273 for the game. Union graduate Hannah Atzeni saw action in all three sets.
For the season, King finished with 183 kills, ranking her third on the team. Atzeni, a sophomore, served 32 aces and had 135 digs.
PSU-Behrend wound up sweeping Pitt-Bradford in the final.
At Thiel College, Redbank Valley graduate Becca Dougherty finished her senior year with the Lady Cats, who were knocked out of the Presidents Athletic Conference playoffs last Wednesday in a three-set loss to Saint Vincent.
Dougherty had eight kills and three blocks in the loss. For the season, she was third on the team with 159 kills. Thiel finished 10-20.
Westminster won the PAC title, beating Geneva in four sets.
Jr. high girls basketball reports
Here are the latest Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball game reports:
TUESDAY, Nov. 12
Lady Bulldogs sweep Union
At Rimersburg, Redbank Valley won the A game 23-19 to improve to 6-2 while the B squad stayed unbeaten at 8-0 with a 25-7 win. For the A squad, Mylee Harmon scored nine points with Emma Kemmer and Kira Bonanno each scoring five points. Makenzie Foringer scored eight points to lead the B squad with Taylor Ripple adding seven points.
Both teams host North Clarion Thursday. They visit A-C Valley next Monday.
THURSDAY, Nov. 7
Lady Bulldogs sweep Clarion
Redbank Valley won the A game, 19-16 and the B game, 29-2. In the A game, the Lady Bulldogs got six points from Makenzie Foringer with Izzy Bond adding four points. In the B game, Mylee Harmon scored 10 points and Taylor Ripple added six points.