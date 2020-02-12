CUP wrestlers host Kent State
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team ends a nearly two-week dual meet layoff when it hosts Mid-Atlantic Conference foe Kent State Friday at 7 p.m.
The Golden Eagles, who visit Rider Sunday in another MAC matchup at 11 a.m., are 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the MAC going into Friday.
Individually, Clarion has two wrestlers ranked nationally in the latest intermat.com wrestling poll — Brookville’s Brock Zacherl No. 11 at 149 and Greg Bulsak No. 12 at 197.
The Golden Eagles visit Edinboro for their final meet on Feb. 23 before the postseason begins. The MAC Championships are March 7-8 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.
Bulldogs Jr. high wrestlers
at D9 Invitational
BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley junior high wrestlers placed three of their nine wrestlers in the top four at last Saturday’s District 9 Invitational held at Brockway Area High School.
Daniel Evans and Coda Kirkpatrick each finished third. Evans was 3-1 at 94 pounds, pinning Brookville’s Owen Fleming for third place. Kirkpatrick went 3-1 at 170, decisioning Brookville’s Dan Drake in the consolation final, 6-1.
Trenton Patton was fourth at 114, going 2-2.
Other Bulldogs in action were Levi Shick (0-2) at 122, Johnathan Slack (1-2) at 130, Gavin Kerchinski (0-2) at 138, Kayden Rupp (0-2) at 145, Caden Adams (0-2) at 155 and Garrett Shaffer (0-2) at 210.
Brookville won the 11-team event for the 11th straight year with 218 points, ahead of Brockway (126), Port Allegany (98.5), Curwensville (98), Kane (94), Clarion (82), Johnsonburg (76.5), Coudersport (74.5), Ridgway (46.5), 10th-place Redbank Valley (45) and Oswayo Valley (11).
The Bulldogs also finish their dual meet season Thursday at Clarion.
Last Thursday at home against Cranberry, the Bulldogs lost 54-15. The Bulldogs got wins on the mat from Patton (decision) and Kirkpatrick (pin) while Kaden Rupp won by forfeit. Winning exhibition bouts were Evans (pin) and Patton (technical fall).
The junior high schedule transitions into the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling program which holds its Area 5 junior high tournament that runs concurrently with the youth divisions this Sunday at St. Marys Area High School.
Wrestlers will try to qualify with a top-three finish for the PAJW state tournament Feb. 29-March 1 in Johnstown. The youth state championships are March 14-15 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Newbie LL signup info posted
NEW BETHLEHEM — The New Bethlehem Little League will be holding an on-site registration for the upcoming youth baseball and softball seasons this Sunday at the Redbank Valley Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m.
Visit www.newbethlehemlittleleague.org for fee information, eligibility requirements and printable forms.
Questions, contact Dave Hepler at 814-275-4938.
CUP men fall to Mercyhurst, 86-44
ERIE — Closing out a short road stint, the Clarion University men’s basketball team was defeated by Mercyhurst Saturday afternoon at the Mercyhurst Athletic Complex on the campus of Mercyhurst by a final score of 86-44. The loss moves the Golden Eagles to 4-19 overall and 3-14 in PSAC play.
Elijah Cottrill lead the way for the Golden Eagles, finishing with a team high 11 points. Jordan Agyemang and Stevan Rodriguez led the team with eight rebounds, while Rodriguez added five points in 17 minutes of action. Godspower Ogide turned in an eight-point, seven rebound, one block effort in the loss. Clarion shot 31 percent from the field, including 78% from the charity stripe.
It was all Mercyhurst from the opening tip as Clarion trailed 39-17, heading into the locker room at halftime. Cottrill lead the way for Clarion in the first half scoring seven-points, while Rodriguez grabbed six total rebounds in the half, four of which were on the defensive side of the ball.
Clarion hosts Edinboro Wednesday.
CUP women lose to Mercyhurst
ERIE — The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team had a pair of strong periods bookending their afternoon, but they were unable to overcome the ground given in the middle quarters in falling 72-65 to Mercyhurst on Saturday. Clarion returns home on Wednesday to host Edinboro in a special Breast Cancer Awareness.
Three Golden Eagles tied for the team-high in scoring, with Celeste Ryman, Ke’Airah Massiah and Yasmin Lewis all adding 19 points apiece. Lewis also led Clarion with a game-high 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.
As a team, Clarion shot 22-of-53 (.415) from the field and were very good from the free throw line, finishing the game 20-of-26. However, the Golden Eagles shot just 1-of-12 from three-point range, which led in part to some offensive troubles.