PSU-DuBois baseball
three-peats; Salvo honored
DuBOIS — The Penn State-DuBois baseball team hosted and won its third straight United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series last Thursday at Showers Field.
DuBois needed the “if necessary” win to claim the title, 10-5, after Cincinnati-Clermont forced the second finals matchup with an 11-10 win earlier in the day.
Elk County Catholic graduate Dan Stauffer was named MVP of the World Series after notching three saves in relief while also going 6-for-16 with four home runs, 10 runs batted in and six runs scored in five games.
Former Union Knights standout Luke Salvo was a backup catcher for the Lions, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in 16 games with a double and two home runs.
Salvo was also one of 11 Lions to be named an Academic All-American by the USCAA.
Lady Bulldogs wrap up
season
KARNS CITY — Mara Patton tossed a six-hitter while Ashley Fox homered to lead the Karns City Lady Gremlins softball team to an 11-1 win over visiting Redbank Valley in five innings last Wednesday.
The loss wrapped up the season with a 6-11 record. Gabby Dinger had two of the Lady Bulldogs’ hits while Brynn Rearick doubled. Brooke Holben singled in Dinger for the team’s lone run in the top of the first inning.
Karns City scored seven runs in the third then ended the game via the 10-Run Rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Union baseball finishes with win
BUTLER — After Karns City scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning, the Union Knights baseball team answered that big inning with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth for a wild 12-11 win at Butler’s Pullman Park last Wednesday.
The Knights, who finished 2-12, had nine of their 10 batters reach base in the seventh with four walks and one hit batsman a big part of the rally. But it was Trey Fleming’s one-out single that scored Doug Huffman with the winning run.
Four of Union’s seven hits came in the seventh, two from Fleming who led off the inning with a single. Huffman doubled in two runs to get the Knights within 11-10 before Christian Rodgers’ RBI single tied it up. Then Fleming’s second single won it.
Three Knights combined for the win on the mound with Fleming threw the top of the eighth to get the win. Karter Vogel and Bailey Crissman also pitched. Vogel struck out six in 4 1/3 innings while Crissman walked six and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings.
Youth softball, baseball roundup
NEW BETHLEHEM — The New Bethlehem Senior Little League softball team topped the Rimersburg VFW, 10-7, last Thursday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
Keyauna Schimp went 2-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in while Sammy Bowser and Quinn White also had two hits. White doubled and tripled while Bowser and Makenzie Foringer hit doubles. Foringer struck out nine and tossed a three-hitter with five walks.
Brailagh Claypoole, Magen Walzak and Hannah Walls had hits for Rimersburg. Claypoole homered. Walzak pitched, striking out seven and walking two.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 17
Little League
Hetrick’s Farm Supply 5, Perry VFD
Sean Yeany threw a one-hitter while striking out 14 and walking one to lead Hetric’s past Perry’s.