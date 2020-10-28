Bulldogs’ soccer season ends
DuBOIS — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team wrapped up its season with a 2-1 win at DuBois Central Catholic last Wednesday.
Nolan Smith broke a 1-1 tie with 24:02 remaining in the second half to win it for the Bulldogs, who finished the year with a 5-10-1 record.
The Bulldogs fell behind early when Lenny Swisher scored off an Ethan Kness assist less than two minutes into the game. Koltin Kline tied it for the Bulldogs less than 10 minutes later.
The Bulldogs got six saves from Owen Magagnotti.
Damsels finish volleyball
RIMERSBURG — Wrapping up the season at 6-10, the Union Damsels volleyball team canceled its regular-season final at home with Sheffield Tuesday. No reason was posted on the school district’s web site.
In Monday’s matchup with A-C Valley at home in what turned out to be the final game of the year, the Damsels lost in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with nine kills while Drew Davis, Keira Croyle and Hailey Kriebel each had five kills. Morgan Cumberland had 25 assists.
A-C Valley won the JV match in straight sets.
Jr. Bulldogs win in playoffs
KARNS CITY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs won the junior division playoff game in the ABC Youth Football League last Saturday at Karns City.
The Bulldogs’ 36-14 win over Armstrong gets them a semifinal matchup with top-seeded and unbeaten Brookville at 11 a.m.
Parker Kennemuth led Redbank Valley with 186 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. Landon Hornberger ran for 35 yards on 10 carries with a two-point conversion.
Kayleb Young ran for 20 yards on three carries with a touchdown while Caine Monrean caught a TD pass from Young and finished with two catches for 30 yards. Young threw for 85 yards.
Gabe Clinger recovered a mishandled punt and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.
The defense forced five turnovers with three interceptions and six sacks.
In the other junior semifinal, it’s Karns City taking on No. 2 seed Union at 9 a.m. Karns City advanced with a 28-18 win over Clarion-Limestone.
In the seniors, it’s Armstrong facing East Brady at 1 p.m. and Slippery Rock facing Karns City at 3 p.m.
All eight teams advance to next week’s championship and consolation games scheduled at Union High School.
Jr. high girls hoops roundup
Here are the latest game reports from the Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball team:
TUESDAY, Oct. 27
Redbank Valley won both games at Keystone. The Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 46-8, as Mylee Harmon scored 10 points, Quinn White added nine and Addy Bond scored eight points. The B team won, 35-8 as Alara Altobelli finished with 10 points, Alynn Hagan scored nine points and Makenzie Kundick finished with eight points.
The A team improved to 7-0 while the B squad hiked its record to 6-1. Both teams host Moniteau Thursday before visiting Karns City next Monday.
MONDAY, Oct. 26
Both teams won at home against Oil City. The Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 51-4, as Bond (10), Harmon (9), Hagan (7) and Makenzie Foringer (6) were the leading scorers. They won the B game, 16-10, with Kundick scoring six points.
THURSDAY, Oct. 22
Both teams beat visiting Clarion-Limestone, the A team 50-11 as Harmon (11), Bond (9) and Taylor Ripple (8) were the leading scorers. In the B game, Kundick (6) and Molly Coil (6) were the top scorers.
TUESDAY, Oct. 20
At Cranberry, both teams won as the Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 41-7, with Harmon (14) and Bella Orr (5) the top scorers. They won the B game, 27-12, with Hagan (8) and Molly Evans (8) sharing the lead.