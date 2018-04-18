Junior high volleyball roundup
RIMERSBURG — The Union junior high volleyball teams hosted Karns City and Cranberry in last week’s matches, taking all but two sets among the seventh- and eighth-grade matches.
In last Thursday’s match against Karns City, the eighth-graders won three sets, 25-18, 28-26, 25-23. Dominika Logue had 11 service points and eight kills while Keira Croyle finished with 11 assists. Maggie Minick served six points. The seventh-graders lost two of three sets with Katie Gezik leading with three kills, and Grace Kindel and Kennedy Vogel serving nine and six points respectively.
Last Tuesday, both teams swept Cranberry. The eighth-graders won, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 as Logue served 25 points and added three kills. The seventh-graders won 25-8, 26-24, 25-1. Kindel had 28 service points with Vogel serving nine. MacKenna Davis finished with five kills.
Redbank Valley Sports Hall nominations sought
NEW BETHLEHEM — The inaugural class of the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame will be this fall, according to the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters.
The boosters are taking nominations through the end of April. The first class of Hall of Famers will include two males, two females, two coach/contributors and one team. Individuals must be at least graduated for 10 years, a coach/contributor must be retired or not coaching for five years and a team must be at least 10 years old.
After this year, annual inductions will be scaled back in number.
The date has been set for Sept. 7 for the first class to be recognized at halftime of a Bulldogs football game with the next day being planned for a banquet to honor inductees. More information will be announced at a future date.
Individuals can mail nominations — female, male, team or coach contributor — with nominee’s year of graduation, address, phone number, sports and awards earned and dates of involvement and any other applicable information — to Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame, C/O RV Sports Boosters, 131 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Nominations can also be emailed to rvsportsboosters@gmail.com.
Hunter-Trapper class slated
RIMERSBURG — A Hunter-Trapper Education course will be held at the Rimersburg Community Building April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the same class formerly scheduled annually at the Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club.
Students must be at least 11 years of age and register on-line at the Pennsylvania Game Commission web site at www.pgc.state.pa.us. Students are required to do some on-line studying before the course.
Questions, contact Bob Shook at 814-473-6563.
Booster Club 5K Sunday
SLIGO — The annual Union All Sports Booster Club 5K, 10K, 2-mile run is scheduled for this Sunday at the Sligo Elementary School starting at 1 p.m.
Registration can be done on-line at www.runsignup.com or on race day starting at 11 a.m. The cost to register is $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Eccles Library 5K set for May 19
RIMERSBURG — The Friends of the Eccles Lesher Library is sponsoring its 5th Annual 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk on May 19 starting at 9 a.m.
Several awards for age division finishes will be given out. Registration is $20 for adults prior to May 1 and $25 thereafter and $10 for all students kindergarten through 12th grade. All pre-registered runners receive a t-shirt.
Register on-line at runsignup.com. Applications are available at www.smileymiles.com, the library website at www2.youseemore.com/etml or the library Facebook page.
For more information, contact Sandy Traister at sbtraister@comcast.net or call the library at 814-473-3800.
