Bulldogs drop ABC openers
KARNS CITY — Both Redbank Valley youth football teams lost their opening games in the ABC League last Saturday at Karns City. The seniors lost, 44-8, while the juniors fell, 22-8.
In the senior game, Braylon Wagner scored the Bulldogs’ only touchdown with Brock George adding the two-point conversion. J.T. Morris, Rylan Rupp and Kayden Watkins were the leading tacklers on defense.
For the juniors, Parker Kennemuth scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown with Malachi Stewart adding the two-point conversion. Kennemuth and Easton Magagnotti were the leading rushers while Sean Yeaney completed three passes to Gage Franklin for 60 yards. Kennemith, Magagnotti and Owen Polka were the top tacklers.
Redbank Valley travels to Brookville Saturday for a 9:30 a.m. bantam kickoff followed by the juniors. Brookville does not field a senior squad.
Scores from Week 1:
Juniors: Slippery Rock 32, Union 8; East Brady 22, oniteau 0; Grove City 34, A-C Valley 0; Brookville 12, Armstrong 6.
Seniors: Union 44, Slippery Rock 6; East Brady 22, Moniteau 16; Grove City 32, A-C Valley 0.
Golf scramble set for Sept. 7
CLARION — A golf scramble benefiting the Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is set for Sept. 7 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Registration is $240 per four-person team and the cost includes dinner. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by Aug. 30 by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or by calling 814-745-3832.
Based on a full field of 30 teams, the prize money is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
Upcoming schedule
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
Football
Keystone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Union/ACV at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 24
ABC Youth Football
Redbank Valley at Brookville, 9:30 a.m.
C-L at Union, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Football
Redbank Valley at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
Football
Union/ACV at Sheffield, 1 p.m.
ABC Youth Football
Armstrong at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.