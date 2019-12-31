Wrestlers head to Coudy
COUDERSPORT — It’ll be a busy Saturday of wrestling for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs at the annual Coudersport Duals.
The Bulldogs are one of six teams at the event and will wrestle the other five teams with the order being — Coudersport, Oswayo Valley, Sheffield, Ridgway and Lewisburg from District 4. Action begins at approximately 9:45 a.m.
The Bulldogs are 6-2 going into the weekend. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they’ll host Punxsutawney and visit Ridgway respectively.
Elementary basketball tourney this weekend
NEW BETHLEHEM — A sixth-grade girls’ basketball tournament that’s serving as a qualifier for the Pennsylvania Middle School Basketball Championships at Penn State University in March is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Redbank Valley High School.
Nine teams are scheduled to play in the round-robin, the knockout round event — host Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Marion Center, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Armstrong, Cranberry and Karns City.
The first day will serve as a round-robin setup with the top four teams advancing to the championship round on Sunday. The finalists qualify for the state tournament March 20-22 at PSU.
Last year at states, Redbank Valley’s sixth-grade team was second in the Silver Division while the fifth-graders took fifth in the Gold Division.
There will be another state qualifier tournament Feb. 1 at Redbank Valley for both the sixth grade boys and girls divisions.