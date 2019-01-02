D9 lands all-state football berths
Eight District 9 football players landed all-state recognition in last week’s Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State teams.
In Class 1A, Clarion-Limestone had two players honored with junior running back Austin Newcomb and junior offensive lineman Ben Smith.
Smith and the rest of the line helped Newcomb rip off a new District 9 single-season rushing record of 2,627 yards on 254 carries, an average of 10.3 yards per carry. He ran for 35 touchdowns on the season.
Newcomb added 25 catches for 572 yards and five touchdowns and scored three additional touchdowns giving him 43 total touchdowns, two shy of the D9 record of 45 set by Clearfield’s Dave Richards in 2002.
In addition to his touchdown, Newcomb also scored 20 two-point conversions giving him 298 points scored on the year out of the 508 scored by the 9-3 Lions (58.7 percent).
Also making all-state teams in Class 2A and 4A were Brookville receivers Cabe Park and Bryan Dworek, Brockway’s Zane Puhala as a special teamer and Ridgway’s Daunte Allegretto as a defensive back in Class 2A while Clearfield quarterback Isaac Rumery and one of his offensive linemen Quentin Bloom were named to the Class 4A team.
SRU women resume schedule
SLIPPERY ROCK — Following a two-week layoff, the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team was scheduled to host Seton Hill in its PSAC-West opener Wednesday.
The Rock are 6-4 overall and 4-0 in the PSAC-West. Saturday, the Rock heads to Erie to face Mercyhurst.
In their last game behind 20 points from redshirt senior guard Ciara Patterson and a double-double by senior forward Morgan Henderson, Slippery Rock defeated Bloomsburg University, 70-69, at home on Dec. 19 for its fourth straight win.
Slippery Rock did not lose a game during the month of December, as it won all four of its contests during the 12th month of the year. It was just the third time in program history that a Slippery Rock team was perfect in December; the 1999-00 and 1982-83 Rock squads both went 5-0 during December of their respective seasons.
Slippery Rock is one of just three teams in the entire 17-team PSAC to still have a perfect league record at this point in the season, along with No. 2 Indiana (Pa.) (4-0) and No. 13 California (4-0). A victory against Seton Hill would give Slippery Rock its first 5-0 start inside the PSAC since the 1985-86 season (33 years).
Junior guard and former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter has established herself as the top guard in the PSAC this season with per game averages of 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists to go with shooting percentages of .514 from the field and .848 at the free throw line. She is the only guard in the PSAC in 2018-19 to average at least 19 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
Clarion U. men beat PSU-Fayette
CLARION — Playing on its home court for the fourth game in a row, the Clarion men’s basketball team delivered an 89-67 victory over visiting Penn State Fayette, Sunday night.
The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early seven-point lead at 11-4 but the Golden Eagles slowly clawed their way back into the game, taking the lead 21-20 with 8:24 left in the first half and never looked back. Khari and Jonathan Williams paced the Clarion offense in the first half, each scoring 12 points to stake the Golden Eagles to a 41-28 halftime lead.
Clarion (3-6) shot 57 percent from the floor in the first half, getting up and down the floor quickly, helping them withstand the hot shooting hand of Fayette’s London Hoxie. Hoxie knocked down five of his first eight shot attempts, pumping in 13 of his game-high 26 points in the first half.
A 10-0 run just six minutes into the second half helped Clarion extend their lead to 20, capped off by a fast-break dunk by guard Elijah Cottrill.
Fayette would cut the lead to 10 points at 64-54 with just over 9 minutes left in the game, but that would be as close as they get in the contest.
For the game, Clarion shot 57.1 percent from the floor, converting 36 of 63 attempts, including 11 of 16 from the free throw line.
Cottrill led the Golden Eagles with 26 points and eight assists, while Khari Williams finished the night with 21 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
J. Williams nearly missed a double-double, netting 20 points and 9 rebounds along with 3 assists.
Clarion really spread the scoring around, as Stevan Rodriguez finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Javontay Pipkin finished with seven points to go along with a team-high seven assists and five rebounds. Redshirt-Freshman Kass Taylor rounded out the scoring adding two points and two rebounds in 10 minutes of work.
The Golden Eagles visited the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Wednesday. Next Wednesday, the Golden Eagles host Seton Hill at the Rec Center.
