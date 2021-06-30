Softball all-stars fall in
D25 final
KNOX — The New Bethlehem Little League Softball All-Stars faced Knox in best-of-three setup for the District 25 title last Saturday afternoon and lost two straight by the scores of 17-5 and 23-5.
Knox advances to the Section 1 Tournament in Brookville staring July 6.
For New Bethlehem in the first game, Hadely Hagan, Braylee Yeany, Shaylee Rupp and Baylee Rupp scored runs while Molly Evans did the pitching.
In the second game, Evans, both Rupps, Summer Bish Yeany scored runs and Yeany pitched.
Bonanno named
All-District 9 in baseball
D9and10Sports.Com announced its first-ever All-District baseball and softball teams and Redbank Valley senior Kobe Bonanno earned a spot on the baseball team.
Bonanno earned a utility spot after hitting .373 with four doubles, six home runs and 27 runs batted in.
Johnsonburg’s Camron Marciniak was Player of the Year while Kane’s Carson Whiteman was Pitcher of the Year. Clarion’s Dawson Smail earned Rookie of the Year with Johnsonburg’s Mike Porter the Coach of the Year.
In softball, the Player of the Year was Keystone sophomore Natalie Bowser while Clearfield’s Emma Hipps was Pitcher of the Year. Bowser was also Rookie of the Year with Punxsutawney’s Alan Pifer named Coach of the Year.
Click on to www.d9and10sports.com for complete all-star teams.
Hunting licenses on sale, deadlines posted
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
The first day county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
St. Joe’s Liberty 5K
Saturday
LUCINDA — The annual St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk is scheduled Saturday starting at the Lucinda Train Station starting at 9 a.m.
Pre-registration can be done on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5K.
The cost to run is $20 pre-register (before June 18 to guarantee a t-shirt) or $25 on race day with same-day signups starting at 8 a.m.
Prizes for various age divisions will be awarded with overall winners for male and female getting trophies.
The course will take place on the scenic Rail 66 Trail in Lucinda and start at the top of the hill on Maple Drive, out and back on the trail.
For more information, go to www.st-joseph-lucinda/org.