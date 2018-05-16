Baseball reports:
Newbie Little League games
NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are a couple game reports from the New Bethlehem Little League’s Major baseball division:
FRIDAY, May 11
Moose Lodge 4, Hetrick’s Farm Supply 3
Moose scored three runs in the top of the first inning and held off Hetrick’s to get a split in the early going. Mason and Owen Clouse combined to toss a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead the Moose on the mound. Both Clouses had singles and Brandon Ross singled twice. For Hetrick’s, Evan Wadsworth singled twice while Daniel Evans, Nolan Gardner and Garrett Shaffer hit singles. Evan Patton, Brock George and Gardner combined to strike out 13 and give up four hits.
SATURDAY, May 5
Hetrick’s 8, Moose Lodge 7
Hetrick’s held on to beat Moose, which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth before reliever Brock George got the final out with the tying run at second base. Nolan Gardner and Daniel Evans combined on a four-hitter prior to George’s saving out, striking out 15. Gardner had three hits with a double. Trenton Patton tripled while Evans singled in a run and Garrett Shaffer doubled. For Moose, Mason and Owen Clouse combined to allow six hits on the mound, striking out 13. Brandon Ross homered, Bella Orr doubled, and Ryan Hepler and Owen Clouse hit singles.
— In other Major Division baseball games, Reichard Contracting and Subway split their matchups as well. Subway won 7-6 on May 9 while Reichard’s won, 7-6 on May 5.
Youth ball reports:
What we want at the L-V
Youth baseball and softball game reports are encouraged to be submitted to the Leader-Vindicator, especially for Little League (Major) and older divisions.
Submit game reports for games Tuesday through Sunday by each Monday via email to rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Game reports should at least include:
— Teams and age division, date and place of game and final score. If both teams from New Bethlehem or Rimersburg, teams should agree on who sends the report. When in doubt, winning team should submit information from both teams.
— Include any player with more than one hit or any players with extra-base hits, or multiple runs batted in.
— Any outstanding plays, such as a game-winning hit.
— Winning pitcher or pitchers on winning team with any notable strikeout totals and/or hits allowed.
— When in doubt, submit it.
Pitch, Hit and Run Sunday
RIMERSBURG — The Southern Clarion County Little League is sponsoring a Pitch, Hit and Run event May 20 at the Rimersburg Elementary Fields starting at 2 p.m.
The PHR is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball with more information available at www.pitchhitrun.com. It’s open to boys and girls ages 7-14 based on age as of July 17.
For more information, contact Ange Salvo at 814-227-7491.
Eccles Library 5K Saturday
RIMERSBURG — The Friends of the Eccles Lesher Library is sponsoring its 5th Annual 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk on May 19 starting at 9 a.m.
Several awards for age division finishes will be given out. Registration is $25 and $10 for all students kindergarten through 12th grade. All pre-registered runners receive a t-shirt.
Register on-line at runsignup.com. Applications are available at www.smileymiles.com, the library website at www2.youseemore.com/etml or the library Facebook page.
For more information, contact Sandy Traister at sbtraister@comcast.net or call the library at 814-473-3800.
Hunter-Trapper course June 16
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic Course has been scheduled for June 16 at the Limestone Fire Hall, located 7.4 miles south of Clarion just off Route 66.
Individuals, who must be 11 years old by June 16, must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course at the website address below before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete an on-line study course prior to the June 16 course which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and NWTF volunteers.
Register on-line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, on drop down window click Register for a class using the Hunter Education Class Calendars, Under the Basic Course, click Hunter Trapper Education. Proceed to June 16 and click on the Limestone Fire Hall VIEW EVENT at the right. Read all instructions and continue to Register Now in the green box, continue to follow instructions to register. Individuals must complete. (In order to prepare for your class, read Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA.).
For questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Gumtown Throwdown June 30
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Gumtown Throwdown, a 3-on-3 tournament that includes several youth age divisions and adult divisions for men, women and co-ed, is scheduled for June 30 at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The cost to enter per team is $40 with a four-player roster.
Call Jen Gold at the Community Center at 814-457-5033 to register or for more information.
