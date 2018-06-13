Clarion Co. hunting license
information announced
CLARION — Hunting licenses will go on sale around the state on Monday. The first day that Treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 9.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 16. Hunters must have regular hunting license before applying to get antlerless licenses. Additionally, unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 6 and the second round on Aug. 20.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.90 for residents and $101.90 for non-residents. The same goes for Antlerless licenses at $6.90 for residents and $26.90 for non-residents. You can make the checks out to the Clarion County Treasurer. And also, please be sure to fill in your three WMU choices on your doe license application, use the envelope provided to you and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions, contact the county treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us.
Fall soccer registration slated
NEW BETHLEHEM — The United Valley Soccer Association is holding a final on-site registration for its fall season Sunday at the Art in the Park festivities this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Players registered during the event receives a $10 discount off the regular cost.
Hunter-Trapper course Saturday
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic Course has been scheduled for Saturday at the Limestone Fire Hall, located 7.4 miles south of Clarion just off Route 66.
Individuals, who must be 11 years old by Saturday, must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course at the website address below before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete an on-line study course prior to Saturday’s course which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and NWTF volunteers.
Register on-line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, on drop down window click Register for a class using the Hunter Education Class Calendars, Under the Basic Course, click Hunter Trapper Education. Proceed to June 16 and click on the Limestone Fire Hall VIEW EVENT at the right. Read all instructions and continue to Register Now in the green box, continue to follow instructions to register. Individuals must complete. (In order to prepare for your class, read Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA.).
For questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Gumtown Throwdown June 30
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Gumtown Throwdown, a 3-on-3 tournament that includes several youth age divisions and adult divisions for men, women and co-ed, is scheduled for June 30 at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The cost to enter per team is $40 with a four-player roster.
Call Jen Gold at the Community Center at 814-457-5033 to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.