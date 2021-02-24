Clarion U. wrestlers head to MAC Championships
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — The Clarion University wrestlers head to this weekend’s Mid-American Conference Championships hosted by Rider University starting Friday morning at 11 a.m.
The semifinals and second round of consolations are at 4:30 p.m. with Saturday’s schedule starting at noon and finishing with place bouts at 2:30 p.m.
Complete coverage will be provided by ESPN+ throughout both days.
The recently expanded MAC consists of the Golden Eagles, Bloomsburg, Edinboro, Lock Haven, Rider, George Mason, Cleveland State from the old Eastern Wrestling League along with original MAC members Buffalo, Central Michigan, Missouri, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Ohio and SIU-Edwardsville.
NCAA qualifiers head to nationals March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Redbank Valley jr. high hoops roundup
The Redbank Valley junior high boys’ basketball teams continue their schedule this week, hosting Keystone Wednesday and traveling to Moniteau Thursday.
Next week, the Bulldogs host Karns City Monday and travel to DuBois Central Catholic Thursday.
Here are some recent game reports:
FRIDAY, Feb. 19
Bulldogs sweep Cranberry
At home against the Berries, both the A and B teams won games. The A Squad won 35-23 and improved to 8-6 with 10 different players scoring led by Ashton Kahle’s five points. Mathew Kozma, Broc Monrean, Drew Byers, Braylon Wagner and Russell Plyter all scored four points. The B Squad improved to 13-2 with a 41-40 win as Wagner and Carson Gould scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17
Bulldogs split with A-C Valley
At home against the Falcons, the A Squad lost 44-40 and the B Squad won 42-17. In the A game, Ashton Kahle and Mathew Kozma scored 13 and 11 points respectively. Isaac Gourley poured in 18 points in the B Squad’s win.