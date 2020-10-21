Bulldogs head to ABC playoffs
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley youth football teams lost games to visiting Brookville last week in the ABC Youth Football League’s final regular season week.
The juniors lost 38-8 to unbeaten Brookville to drop to 4-4, which still qualified them for the playoffs. The No. 5-seeded Bulldogs meet No. 4 seed Armstrong (6-2) this Saturday at Karns City at a time to be announced.
Brookville and Union (6-2) get byes this week while No. 3 Karns City (6-2) also faces No. 6 Clarion-Limestone (3-5).
With the winner getting a playoff berth as the No. 6 seed, the Bulldogs seniors were routed by the Lumberjacks, 56-8. They finished the season at 2-5.
The seniors have top-seeded Karns City (8-0) and Armstrong (7-1) with first-round byes with two games this weekend at Karns City — No. 6 Brookville (3-5) facing No. 3 East Brady (6-2) and No. 5 Union (4-4) facing No. 4 Slippery Rock (5-3).
Next week’s semifinal site is Armstrong High School in Kittanning.
Check the ABC Youth Football League’s Facebook page this week for updated information on Saturday’s schedule.
Jr. high hoops begins
The Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball team started its season last week. Both teams visit Cranberry Wednesday and C-L Thursday before hosting Oil City next Monday.
Here are the recent game reports:
MONDAY, Oct. 19
Lady Bulldogs sweep OC
At Oil City, both teams won. The A Squad won 51-5 as Quinn White and Mylee Harmon scored 18 and 14 points respectively with Makenzie Foringer finishing with eight points. The Lady Bulldogs won the B game, 22-20. Alynn Hagan scored eight points while Alara Altobelli finished with six points.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14
Lady Bulldogs split with VC
At home in their opener with Venango Catholic, the Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 62-16, while losing the B game, 17-15. In the A game, Addy Bond and Mylee Harmon scored 11 and 10 points respectively. Bella Orry scored seven points. Alynn Hagan led the Lady Bulldogs in the B game with seven points.
Zacherl 1-1 on mat in wrestling events
TYRONE — Former Brookville state champion and Clarion University standout Brock Zacherl won his feature bout at last Saturday night’s True Power wrestling card.
Former Raiders state champion and Clarion University standout Brock Zacherl handled former Lock Haven wrestler Kyle Shoop, 12-2, in their 155-pound freestyle machup. Then at 230 pounds in a folkstyle, or high school format, matchup it was current Raiders senior Nathan Taylor who ran into top-ranked Nicholas Feldman, a junior from Malvern Prep.
Feldman played the take-em-down, let-him-up game with Taylor and tech-falled him 20-5.
The event was an 18-bout card in which Zacherl’s team, the Green Squad, won 12 of 18 matchups.
At 120 pounds in a folkstyle match, Reynolds’ Gary Steen was decisioned 3-2 by Forest Hills freshman Mason Gibson.
Complete results of True Power can be found on Rokfin, a wrestling pay site, or floarena.org.
Both Zacherl and Taylor are wrestling or wrestled again this week. Tuesday night, Zacherl dropped a 15-4 decision to Jarod Verklereen, another former state champion from Pennsylvania, in State College at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club’s second freestyle event.
Taylor is scheduled to wrestle this weekend at the Super 32 Challenge in the heavyweight division in Greensboro, N.C. Taylor, a fourth-place finisher this spring at the PIAA Championships and a former Fargo Nationals All-American, has been picked to place in the top eight by two analysts on Rokfin, Willie Saylor picking him to finish fifth and John Foster having him placing eighth.