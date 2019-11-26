CUP 1-2 at Boilermaker Duals
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After dropping two dual meets to start the day, the Clarion University wrestling team rebounded with a 34-10 non-conference win against Indianapolis at Sunday’s Boilermaker Duals hosted by Purdue.
Earlier, the Golden Eagles dropped a 19-17 decision to Mid-American Conference rival Northern Illinois before a lopsided 34-6 loss to Purdue.
Both Brookville natives, Taylor Ortz and Brock Zacherl at 141 and 149 pounds, each split their two bouts. Both lost their bouts in the second match against Purdue. Zacherl’s 4-2 loss to No. 3-ranked Griffin Parriott ended Zacherl’s 46-bout dual meet winning streak. Zacherl came in ranked No. 7 in the nation.
Right before that, Ortz opened the match against Purdue and was pinned by Parker Filius in 4:21. The only win for Clarion came at heavyweight where Ty Bagoly pinned Thomas Penola in 1:07.
In the first match, both Ortz and Zacherl won in their MAC matchup with Northern Illinois. Ortz won a 17-0 technical fall over Nathan Swartz and Zacherl decisioned McCoy Kent 5-3 for a Golden Eagles 8-0 lead, but the Golden Eagles managed just one more win on the mat as Bagoly’s 4-2 decision over Max Ihry got Clarion within 16-11 with two bouts left.
However, Jake Gromacki, the Golden Eagles’ former national qualifier making his first appearance on the mat since getting injured in January of 2018, lost a 4-2 decision to Bryce West. Up 19-11 with one bout left, Northern Illinois forfeited to Seth Koleno in the final bout at 133.
Clarion, with Ortz and Zacherl sitting out, rebounded at the end of the day with a spirited effort against Indy, winning seven of the 10 bouts against the Greyhounds.
Four of those wins came by fall, with Jalin Hankerson, Hunter Michaels, Cam Butler and Seth Koleno all flattening their opponents for victories. Of those four results, three came in the first period, with only Butler needing a second period to defeat Nick Brady. Roshaun Cooley started things off with an 8-3 decision, and Hankerson and Michaels finished off back-to-back pins to make it a 15-0 match advantage.
A couple of nationally-ranked Greyhounds pulled things closer, but Bulsak defeated Zach Fry by major decision to set things right again. Bagoly won his third bout of the day, and Butler and Koleno finished it off for the win.
The Golden Eagles are off until Dec. 6-7 at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. Their only other December date has them at home in a MAC outing against former longtime EWL rival Lock Haven on Dec. 21.
PSU-DuBois basketball closes month with split with Schuylkill
DuBOIS — Both Penn State DuBois basketball teams closed their November schedules last Saturday, splitting a doubleheader with PSU Schuylkill in Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference play.
The men fell to 4-2 in a 65-62 loss. Former Union standout Cole Morris scored 14 points. He’s averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 40 percent from the floor and 84 percent (21-for-25) from the foul line.
The women improved to 6-1 and won their sixth straight game with a 74-42 rout. Union graduate Lexey Shick finished with eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. For the season, Shick is averaging 9.4 points per game.
The men are back in action next Tuesday at PSU-Shenango. Both teams then visit PSU-Brandywine Dec. 6.
Junior high hoops roundup
Here are the latest game reports from the Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball program:
WEDNESDAY Nov. 22
Redbank Valley sweeps Cranberry
At Seneca, both Redbank Valley teams won, the A squad 27-11 and the B squad 42-3.
In the A game, Mylee Harmon and Izzy Bond scored 11 and six points respectively. Kira Bonanno scored 13 points in the B game with Reece Minich and Taylor Ripple each scoring 10 points.