Rock women host LHU
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock women’s basketball team took a 4-4 record into its PSAC game at home against Lock Haven. The Rock, 2-0, in the PSAC, also plays Wednesday at home against Bloomsburg before the holiday break.
Junior guard and former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter is off to a strong start, averaging a team-best 19.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
In the PSAC, Hinderliter is sixth in points per game, 17th in rebounding, second in field goal percentage (51.8) and sixth in free throw shooting (35-for-42, 83.3 percent).
Waynesburg falls at Geneva
GENEVA, Ohio — The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team took a 3-6 record into Tuesday night’s game at Penn State Behrend.
Last Saturday, the Yellowjackets lost 83-75 at Geneva. Redbank Valley graduate and senior forward Jake Dougherty made another start and scored two points while grabbing four rebounds.
Another former Bulldog, sophomore guard Sam Heeter, came off the bench and added a point.
Dougherty, in 15 minutes of playing time per game, is averaging 4.8 points per game. Heeter averages 2.4 points in eight minutes of playing time per game.
Union’s Morris at PSU DuBois
DuBOIS — Former Union standout Cole Morris scored a team-high 16 points in the Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team’s 87-70 loss to unbeaten PSU-Greater Allegheny last Saturday.
It was the last game before the Christmas holiday for the Lions, who take a six-game losing streak into a home game against Westmoreland County Community College on Jan. 3.
Morris is averaging 8.4 points per game.
CUP wrestlers host Pitt Friday
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team gets back on the mat this weekend with two dual matches before breaking for the holidays.
Friday, the Golden Eagles (2-2) host Pittsburgh after a high school match featuring Brookville and Falconer, N.Y., which is set to start at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Clarion travels to the University of Buffalo with a scheduled start time at 7 p.m.
