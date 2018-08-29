RBV Hall of Fame event Sept. 7
NEW BETHLEHEM — Six individuals and one team are part of the inaugural Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame. The inductees will be presented at halftime of the Sept. 7 varsity football game against Otto-Eldred with the ceremony the following night at Trinity Hall.
The event, sponsored by the Redbank Valley Boosters, has a guest speaker for the event in former NCAA wrestling champion and current American University head coach Teague Moore.
The North Allegheny native won a PIAA title before winning an NCAA title at Oklahoma State in 1998. He was Clarion University’s head coach from 2006 to 2011 before landing at American where he’s been since his stint with the Golden Eagles.
Tickets for the banquet are $40 and can be purchased Friday night at the football game or by calling Hall of Fame chairperson Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
The inaugural Class of 2018 includes two coaches/contributors, two male athletes, two female athletes and one team — Ben Kundick, Dave Moore, Mike Huffman, Johnathan Brothers, Tristan Rankin and Alyssa Shirey, and the 1966 Redbank Valley baseball team.
Clarion U. football opens
Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Playing at Highmark Stadium in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday at 1 p.m., the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team takes on PSAC rival Shippensburg.
While the Golden Eagles, coming off a 1-10 season, were picked to finish seventh in the PSAC-West, the Red Raiders were the No. 2 team in the PSAC-East as they went 19-2 last year and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs before losing in the first round to PSAC-East rival West Chester, which is ranked No. 1 in the division going into the season.
It’s the 57th meeting between the teams and Clarion has lost 11 straight games to the Red Raiders dating back to their last win in 2000.
Golden Eagles head coach Chris Weibel enters his fourth season at his alma mater.
D9 and Kane native Keaton Rounsville is slated to start at right guard on offense while Brockway’s Jarrett Esposito is battling for the starting nod at punter and place-kicker.
Booster Club golf outing Sept. 9
CLARION — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is sponsoring a golf scramble on Sept. 9 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
The registration is $240 for a four-person team and the cost covers a dinner with prizes and other features included in the event. Prize money based on 30 teams entered would be $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third with a $25,000 hole-in-one prize on the 17th hole.
To register for the event, contact by email sjweaver02@yahoo.com or cathywalzak@hotmail.com, or call 814-745-3832.
