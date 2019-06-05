Junior Leaguers sweep wins
EMLENTON — The New Bethlehem Junior Little League baseball team won its last two games, including a 15-0 rout at A-C Valley/Emlenton Monday night.
It was a three-inning win for Newbie which scored seven runs in the first and third innings. Mason Clouse, Tyler Hetrick and Peyton Rearick each pitched an inning, combining for six strikeouts with a walk in a combined no-hitter.
At the plate, Colton Shick, Hetrick and Owen Clouse each had three hits. Shick doubled. Owen Clouse scored four runs and Rearick scored three times.
On May 23 at home against Knox, Newbie slugged its way to a 15-11 win. Tate Minich hit a three-run double in the third inning. Brandon Ross, Mathew Kozma, Ashton Kahle and Trenton Patton singled in runs in a four-run fourth inning. Minich tripled in a run in the fifth, but Knox took a 9-8 lead with five runs in the top of the sixth.
However, Newbie came back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of four weeks, three errors from Knox and another triple from Minich.
On the mound, Minich, Rearick, Owen Clouse and Kaeden Neiswonger combined for the win.
Football camp at RBV June 24-26
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley is sponsoring a youth football day camp for children entering grades 3 to 8 June 24-26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the high school facility.
The cost to attend is $40 by May 30 and $50 after that date and before the start of the camp. Contact Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold for more information at 814-657-5923 or via e-mail at bgold@redbankvalley.net.
The camp is constructed to teach the basic fundamentals to play the game in a safe and successful manner. All players will receive instruction on all offensive and defensive positions, and each day ends with a one-hour period for flag football games. All campers receive a camp shirt and a football.
Clinicians scheduled to attend are former NFL player Bay Lawrence and former college players Dave Smith, Dan Jordan, Jake Dougherty, Jason Huffman, and current players Connor Shoemaker and Brock Barrett.
The last day of the camp features a punt, pass and kick competition by age with prizes going to the top finishers as well as a flag football tournament by age group.
Duathlon scheduled for July 20
COOKSBURG — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for kids will be holding their 11th annual 5k, duathlon and community walk on July 20 at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike and ending with a 2-mile run. This event can be done as a solo or a team of two or three members.
The 5k run will begin at 10 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run. The running portions of the events are mainly trails through the Cook Forest Area.
The 2-mile walk is not a timed event, just a way to enjoy your day and help support Western PA CARES for Kids efforts to help abused children.
Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.raceentry.com/brookville-ymca-and-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-and-community-walk/race-information . Registration forms and waivers can be found online at www.carescac.or under “events” and at the Brookville YMCA. Everyone who pre-registers by June 28th will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. People of all ages and athletic ability have participated in our past events.
Day of race registration is also available and will start at 8 a.m. at the log cabin/shelter2 area.
An awards ceremony and free lunch for participants and spectators follows the events. The top three places in the 5k, duathlon solo and duathlon teams will win a monetary prize. The prizes for the 5k and duathlon solo are as follows: 1st $100, 2nd $75 and 3rd $50. The prizes for the duathlon team are as follows: 1st $125, 2nd $100 and 3rd $100.
Participants are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids and bring them along on race day. Each participant bringing donations will be entered to win prizes. Anyone bringing in $75 or more in sponsors is eligible to pick from the top prizes available with the person bringing in the most having first choice.