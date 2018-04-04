Scheduling, postponements etc.
The spring season is off to a slow start and the wet weather will likely start messing up schedules for the Redbank Valley and Union baseball and softball teams.
Redbank Valley’s baseball opener on March 27 against Karns City hasn’t been rescheduled. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host A-C Valley Thursday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park before a trip to Union Friday. But both of those games are in doubt because of wet weather and field that haven’t been able to dry out this spring.
The Lady Bulldogs’ softball opener at home against Franklin was postponed Tuesday with no makeup planned. They’re scheduled to host A-C Valley Thursday before visiting Union Friday.
The Knights were scheduled to visit Karns City at Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park Wednesday before playing the Bulldogs.
The softball opener for the Damsels against Moniteau back on March 26 was postponed to April 14. They’re scheduled to host Redbank Valley Friday.
All-Star game set for Saturday
KNOX — Some 40 of the top senior basketball players in District 9 were named to play in this year’s 18th Annual Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship I District 9 Basketball All-Star Games set for Saturday at Keystone High School.
The girls’ game starts at 2 p.m. while the boys follow at around 4 p.m.
Three area players are in action — Redbank Valley’s Lexi Holt, and Union’s Lucas Bowser and Frankee Remmick. Holt and Remmick are on opposite teams White and Red respectively, while Bowser will play for the White Squad in the boys’ game.
The girls will have a Red vs. White setup with North Clarion’s Terry Dreihaup and Karns City’s Steve Andreassi coaching the Red while Coudersport’s Brian Green and Brockway’s Dick Esposito are coaching the White.
Among the top players in action are D9Sports.Com Player of the Year Tori Obenrader of North Clarion and fellow first-team all-district players Ellie Thompson of A-C Valley, Emily Hegedus of Karns City and Leah Miller of Punxsutawney along with second-teamers Emily Fullem of Ridgway, Ashley Hallowell of DuBois and Taylor Geer of Keystone.
Coaching the boys are Clarion’s Jess Quinn and Johnsonburg’s Bill Shuey on the Red Squad with Brockway’s Rick Clark and North Clarion’s Andy Bish directing the White Squad.
Four of the six first-team all-district players are playing, including St. Marys’ Nathan Schneider, Coudersport’s Jared Green, Ridgway’s Neil MacDonald and Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton.
Check out the entire set of rosters on D9Sports.Com.
Junior high volleyball starting
RIMERSBURG — The Redbank Valley and Union junior high volleyball seasons got under way recently.
Redbank Valley has 43 players — 24 eighth-graders and 19 seventh-graders — out this season for head coach Matt Darr.
Union head coach Diana Thorpe has 15 seventh-and-eighth graders on her roster. The Damsels will host a tournament this Friday and Saturday, which includes Redbank Valley.
Here are some recent game reports:
TUESDAY, April 3
Redbank Valley swept Keystone, with the seventh-graders winning 25-17, 25-10, 25-19 and the eighth-graders winning 25-6, 25-19, 12-25. The Lady Bulldogs visit Clarion-Limestone Thursday before the weekend tournament.
TUESDAY, March 27
At Redbank Valley in a three-way match, the Damsels won five sets in a three-way setup with the hosts and West Shamokin. Dominka Logue had 27 service points for the Damsels.
MONDAY, March 26
At A-C Valley, the Damsels swept the seventh-grade match, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19. Grace Kindel had 11 service points. A-C Valley won the eighth grade match, 25-27, 28-26, 25-22. Dominka Logue had 11 service points for the Damsels.
