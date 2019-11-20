SRU women lose at Bowie St., 58-50
BOWIE, Md. — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team dropped a 58-50 decision on the road Friday night at Bowie State University.
The non-conference loss dropped The Rock’s record to 1-2 going into Wednesday’s game at Salem University. This weekend, the Rock open at home with two PSAC games, Shippensburg at 1 p.m. Saturday and Lock Haven Sunday also at 1 p.m.
Points were at a premium between Slippery Rock and the Bulldogs all night as the two Atlantic Region foes played to a 32-32 tie entering the fourth quarter before Bowie State was able to seal the victory with a 16-3 run over a five-minute stretch in the final period on the way to its eventual eight-point victory. Eight of BSU’s 16 points over the run came at the foul line.
Keystone graduate Madison Johnson led the way for Slippery Rock with a 16-point, five-rebound, one-steal performance. In addition to going a perfect 3-for-3 at the foul line, Johnson was also a solid 6-for-14 at the foul line and 1-for-2 at the 3-point line.
Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter scored 10 points thanks in part to a stellar 6-for-6 night at the foul line in addition to grabbing four rebounds, making two steals and passing out two assists. She struggled shooting from the field, going 2-for-15 and 0-for-4 from the 3-point line.
Daeja Quick was SRU’s third leading scorer with nine points. Quick also pulled in four rebounds.
Playing in her first game of the season, former Karns City standout LeeAnn Gibson grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds while also chipping in four points. Gibson’s 13 rebounds represented the fourth-highest total by a PSAC athlete this year.
More college hoops: Morris
lauded by PSUAC
DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois senior guard Cole Morris, a former Union standout, was named the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after two strong performances in two team wins last week.
Morris scored 11 points in last Saturday’s 88-66 win over Butler County Community College, then last Tuesday he poured in 25 points with 11 rebounds and three assists in an 86-78 win over Westmoreland County Community College.
For the season, Morris leads the 3-1 Lions in scoring at 13 points per game.
Also at PSU-DuBois, another former Union standout Lexey Shick is averaging 11 points per game for the women’s basketball team that’s off to a 4-1 start.
PIAA crowns volleyball,
soccer champs
The PIAA finished off its seasons in volleyball and soccer last weekend with championship matchups in both sports:
— In volleyball, District 6 champion Northern Cambria defended its Class 1A title with a sweep of D11 champion Pottsville Nativity. Last Tuesday, Northern Cambria beat D9 champion Clarion in four sets to advance to the finals. Other titles went to WPIAL runner-up North Catholic in Class 2A after a five-set battle against D4’s North Penn-Liberty. In Class 3A, D3’s Palmyra beat D11’s Southern Lehigh in five sets. The Class 4A title went to WPIAL runner-up North Allegany in a five-setter over D1’s Bishop Shanahan.
— In soccer, boys’ titles went to D11’s Moravian Academy in Class 1A, WPIAL champion Quaker Valley in Class 2A, D3 champion Lower Dauphin in Class 3A and D1 champion North Penn in Class 4A. Titles on the girls’ side were won by D3’s Camp Hill in Class 1A, D12’s Lansdale Catholic in Class 2A, WPIAL champion Mars in Class 3A and D1’s Boyertown in Class 4A.
CUP football finishes season
EAST STROUDSBURG — The Clarion University football season ended with a 3-8 record following last Saturday’s 41-17 loss at East Stroudsburg.
The Golden Eagles, who finished 1-6 in the PSAC-West, actually outgained the Warriors 380-302, but trailed 28-10 by halftime. The Warriors returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a blocked field goal 84 yards for another TD in the second quarter.
For Clarion, Mylique McGriff ran for 97 yards on 15 carries. Quarterbacks Michael Proios and Jeff Clemens each threw TD passes, but were intercepted a combined three times.
— As far as the NCAA Division II football playoffs go for the PSAC, five teams advanced to the postseason. PSAC champion Slippery Rock received a first-round bye in its seven-team regional setup and will play the winner of this Saturday’s Shepherd at No. 4 IUP game on Nov. 30. West Chester visits No. 3 Notre Dame-Ohio and No. 2 Kutztown hosts Tiffin.
CUP men 0-3 going into
Tippin opener
ELKINS, WV – Clarion freshman Aaron Hilzendeger scored a career high 21 points and grabbed six rebounds, while dishing off six assists, but the Golden Eagles were unable to hold an early lead, falling on the road to Davis & Elkins College last Saturday, 89-75.
Clarion (0-3) was leading 11-10 with 15:02 remaining in the first half, but the offense of the Senators was to potent as they regained the lead 13-11 and never looked back from that point on.
Hilzendeger had the hot hand to start the game burying two 3-pointers, back-to-back and finding Elijah Cottrill for another to help Clarion grab the early lead. Cottrill scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half, grabbing three rebounds and passing off another three assists on the game to help lead the Golden Eagles charge. Off of the bench, Stevan Rodriguez added 14 points, adding three rebounds to his stat line in just 22 minutes of action.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is their home opener at Tippin this Saturday against Kutztown starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, the Golden Eagles are also home — West Chester at 3 p.m. Sunday and Lake Erie College next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Junior high hoops roundup
Here is the latest game report from the Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball program:
THURSDAY, Nov. 14
Redbank Valley sweeps NC
At home against North Clarion, both Lady Bulldogs teams won, the A squad 46-11 and the B squad 23-4.
In the A game, Mylee Harmon and Taylor Ripple scored 11 and 10 points apiece while Kira Bonanno led the B squad with nine points.