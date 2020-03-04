Clarion headed to MAC
Wrestling Championships
DeKALB, Ill. — The Clarion University wrestling team heads to its first Mid-American Conference Championships held this Saturday and Sunday at Northern Illinois University.
Tuesday, the MAC announced its pre-seeding. The rest of the bracket will be released Friday.
Among the Golden Eagles seeded:
— Jake Gromacki, No. 6 at 125 pounds.
— Brookville’s Brock Zacherl, No. 2 at 149.
— Mike Bartolo, No. 7 at 165.
— Greg Bulsak, No. 1 at 197
— Ty Bagoly, No. 6 at 285.
Brookville’s Brock Zacherl will seeded below No. 8 at 157 as well DuBois graduate and George Mason sophomore Kolby Ho. Other Clarion wrestlers who will get placed on Friday include Seth Koleno at 133, Alexander Blake at 141, Max Wohlabaugh at 174 and Luke Funck at 184.
Evans, Gardner at PAJW states
JOHNSTOWN — Redbank Valley sent two wrestlers to last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High Championships.
Nolan Gardner finished 1-2 at 252 pounds while Daniel Evans was 0-2 at 92 pounds.
Hunter-Trapper class scheduled
RIMERSBURG — The Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club will be hosting a hunter/trapper education course March 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The course is for first-time hunters who are at least 11 years old by March 28 and have not passed a previous course.
Hunters must do an on-line study before completing the classroom portion of the course.
To register on-line for the course, go to the Pennsylvania Game Commission web site at www.pgc.state.pa.us. Go to “Education” label and go to the education class calendar to find the appropriate class.
To access the online study portion, click on the picture above “Hunter Education Class.” Click on zip code 16248 and scroll down to proper event and register.