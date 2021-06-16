Corrections: Baseball All-Star game Friday
Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno is part of the inaugural Keith Miller High School Senior Invitational All-Star baseball game scheduled for this Friday at Showers Field starting at 6:30 p.m.
Bonanno is among the 50 players representing 23 different high schools in District 9 and 10.
The squads will be coached by Penn State-DuBois manager Tom Calliari and assistant Mike Nesbit. Their Lions recently won their third straight Small College World Series title.
Calliari’s team will be the Eagles while Nesbit’s the Bucks.
Bonanno will play for the Eagles .
In last week’s edition, the game date was incorrectly reported.
— Also in last week’s edition, the late Larry Shumaker was a named part of this year’s Class of 2021 of the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame. His last name was misspelled.
Hunting licenses on sale
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
Monday was the first day county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
St. Joe’s Liberty 5K in July
LUCINDA — The annual St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for July 3 starting at the Lucinda Train Station starting at 9 a.m.
Pre-registration can be done on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5K.
The cost to run is $20 pre-register (before June 18 to guarantee a t-shirt) or $25 on race day with same-day signups starting at 8 a.m.
Prizes for various age divisions will be awarded with overall winners for male and female getting trophies.
The course will take place on the scenic Rail 66 Trail in Lucinda and start at the top of the hill on Maple Drive, out and back on the trail.
For more information, go to www.st-joseph-lucinda/org.