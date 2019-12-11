King volleyball all-stater
Redbank Valley senior Taylor King was one of 10 District 9 volleyball players to be honored in this week’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams.
King was an all-state pick in Class 2A, joining Kane’s Audri Marconi on the team.
In Class 1A, it was five Clarion players with Kait Constantino, KK Girvan, Maddie Schill, Brenna Campbell and Korrin Burns, and Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton.
In Class 3A, it was DuBois’ Sydney Kaschalk and Punxsutawney’s Katelyn Griebel earning all-state honors.
Union honoring Stemmerich with dedication
RIMERSBURG — The Union All Sports Booster Club is sponsoring a gymnasium dedication day along with and alumni game for Jan. 11 at the UHS Stemmerich Gymnasium.
The renovated gym floor now with longtime head coach Don Stemmerich’s name on it will be dedicated as part of the day’s festivities.
Alumni teams that enter the tournament can be co-ed with rosters from 5 to 10 players. Cost to register is $15 per player and the deadline to enter is Jan. 1. Games start at noon on Jan. 11
Alumni cheerleaders are also invited to participate with other events being a hot shot and 3-point shooting contest with elementary basketball games for children in grades 3-6 scheduled as well.
Concessions will be available and admission for spectators will be $2.
For more information, contact Scott Kindel at kindelsr@unionsd.net or Cathy Walzak at cathywalzak@hotmail.com.
PIAA football champs crowned
HERSHEY — The PIAA football season wound to a close last weekend as six teams won state titles at Hersheypark Stadium last week.
— In Class 1A: Farrell beat Bishop Guilfoyle for its second straight title in a 10-7 overtime win decided by Brian Hilton’s 22-yard field goal, his first-ever attempt at a three-pointer. The Steelers outgained BG, 215-104, but a BG blocked punt set up its only touchdown.
— Class 2A: Southern Columbia pummeled WPIAL champion Avonworth, 74-4. The Tigers actually trailed 7-0. They returned three interceptions for touchdowns within a span of 3:49 late in the first quarter and early in the second and wound up outgaining Avonworth, 436-191.
— Class 3A: Wyoming Valley scored 21 unanswered points and rallied to beat WPIAL champion Central Valley, 21-14.
— Class 4A: WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson walloped Dallas, 46-7.
— Class 5A: Scoring the winning touchdown with four seconds left on the clock, Archbishop Wood edged Cheltenham 19-15.
— Class 6A: St. Joseph’s Prep beat Central Dauphin, 35-13.
Club meeting set for Dec. 17
HAWTHORN — Due to the upcoming holiday season, the Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club will be holding its monthly meeting next Tuesday at the club house starting at 7 p.m. Members are urged to attend with election of officers for next year on the schedule.