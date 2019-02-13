Dougherty wrapping up
LATROBE — It was a day to forget for the Waynesburg University men’s basketball team when it traveled to Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC)-leading Saint Vincent last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets struggled through the first half and were unable to recover in the second, as the Bearcats clinched the conference regular season title with an 88-60 win.
Waynesburg (7-16, 6-8) quickly found itself in a deep early hole as Saint Vincent (19-4, 12-2) opened the game on a 19-7 run that lasted just over six minutes. That advantage grew to 26 (50-24) by the time the two teams broke for halftime.
The second half was a much more evenly played 20 minutes of basketball, which saw the Bearcats outscoring the Jackets 38-36. Waynesburg found itself on the wrong end of sizeable deficits in rebounding, three-point shooting, assists and three-point shooting.
Redbank Valley graduates Jake Dougherty and Sam Heeter both saw action. Heeter scored eight points in 16 minutes while Dougherty added six points in 19 minutes, both players coming off the bench.
The Yellowjackets were scheduled to host Thiel Wednesday before finishing the schedule at Bethany Saturday.
Last Wednesday on Senior Night, the Yellowjackets beat Washington & Jefferson, 85-67, as Dougherty was among the players honored. He scored 11 points in 26 minutes while Heeter added five points in 10 minutes.
For the year, Dougherty is averaging 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while Heeter, a junior, averages 2.8 points.
CUP wrestlers fall to Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN — The Clarion University wrestling team had a tough Sunday afternoon against a nationally-ranked opponent, falling 35-6 to Lock Haven at Thomas Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles (6-6, 3-2 EWL) will close out their conference schedule against Edinboro on Feb. 22.
The Golden Eagles competed hard against their Bald Eagle opponents, taking two matches on the afternoon but otherwise struggling against Lock Haven. Clarion’s own nationally-ranked competitor Greg Bulsak was one of the two to claim a win on the day, defeating Parker McClellan 5-0 in the 197-pound bout near the end of the match. The other winner was Avery Shay, who took his second straight win at 149 pounds with a 3-2 decision over Brock Port.
Lock Haven opened the match with a major decision at 125 pounds, and jumped out to a 12-0 lead after a technical fall at 141 pounds. Shay cut that lead to 12-3 before the Bald Eagles responded with wins at 157 and 165, and they clinched the team win with Jared Siegrist’s decision over Max Wohlabaugh.
Brookville’s Gavin Park opened for the Golden Eagles at 125 pounds and lost a 13-1 major decision to Luke Werner.
