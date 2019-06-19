Newbie Junior Leaguers win four
Here are some recent game reports from the New Bethlehem Junior Little League team, which heads into all-star competition next week:
TUESDAY, June 11
New Bethlehem 15, Fryburg 3
At Fryburg, the visitors scored five in the first inning, then closed things out with six runs in the seventh. Mason Clouse singled three times while Tyler Hetrick and Cole Lufsey each had two hits. Owen Harmon, Mason and Owen Clouse, Kaeden Neiswonger and Tyler Hetrick pitched for New Bethlehem.
SATURDAY, June 8
New Bethlehem 10, Rimersburg 0
In a five-inning game at Emlenton, Cam Wagner, Matthew Kozma and Mason Clouse combined on a one-hitter on the mound. At the plate, Newbie scored nine runs in the first inning to take control. Wagner doubled and singled while Owen Harmon, Owen and Mason Clouse, Tyler Hetrick, Colton Shick, Brandon Ross and Trenton Patton hit singles.
THURSDAY, June 6
New Bethlehem 5, Knox 0
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park, Newbie got a combined shutout pitching effort from Owen Harmon, Kaeden Neiswonger, Owen and Mason Clouse, Tyler Hetrick and Payton Rearick. At the plate, Tate Minich singled twice while Brandon Ross, Colton Shick, Owen Clouse and Rearick hit singles.
TUESDAY, June 4
New Bethlehem 2, A-C Valley 1
Also at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, Owen Harmon and Tyler Hetrick walked and scored on Tate Minich’s first-inning triple and New Bethlehem made those runs hold up in a one-run win over visiting A-C Valley. Cam Wagner and Matthew Kozma combined for a one-hitter while walking just three on the mound. Minich was 3-for-3 while Hetrick added a single.
St. Joe’s 5K set for July 6
LUCINDA — The annual St. Joe’s Liberty 5K run is scheduled for July 6.
The race begins at 9 a.m. with race day registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Race day registration is $25.
The race begins at the Lucinda Train Station on Lander Drive. Runners get t-shirt while supplies last.
The race goes on the Rail 66 Trail in Lucinda. The top overall male and female finishers receive $100 gift cards to Olympia Sports and other awards will be given to top finishers in various age divisions.
To register online, go to stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Duathlon scheduled for July 20
COOKSBURG — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for kids will be holding their 11th annual 5k, duathlon and community walk on July 20 at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike and ending with a 2-mile run. This event can be done as a solo or a team of two or three members.
The 5k run will begin at 10 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run. The running portions of the events are mainly trails through the Cook Forest Area.
The 2-mile walk is not a timed event, just a way to enjoy your day and help support Western PA CARES for Kids efforts to help abused children.
Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.raceentry.com/brookville-ymca-and-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-and-community-walk/race-information . Registration forms and waivers can be found online at www.carescac.or under “events” and at the Brookville YMCA. Everyone who pre-registers by June 28th will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. People of all ages and athletic ability have participated in our past events.
Day of race registration is also available and will start at 8 a.m. at the log cabin/shelter2 area.
An awards ceremony and free lunch for participants and spectators follows the events. The top three places in the 5k, duathlon solo and duathlon teams will win a monetary prize.
Participants are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids and bring them along on race day.