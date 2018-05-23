Youth softball:
Davis over Merwin
RIMERSBURG — In an inter-league matchup in Little League Softball between Davis Hauling & Excavating of Rimersburg and Pat Merwin Realty of New Bethlehem, it was Davis that came away with a 16-7 win Monday.
In a game that ended in five innings because of darkness, Davis was led by Ava Schreckengost who had four hits with two doubles and four runs batted in. Emerson Stevens had two hits.
Merwin Realty got a single and two RBIs from Taylor Ripple.
On the mound, Emerson Stevens got the win, going three innings while striking out eight and giving up one hit and nine walks.
Hunter-Trapper course June 16
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic Course has been scheduled for June 16 at the Limestone Fire Hall, located 7.4 miles south of Clarion just off Route 66.
Individuals, who must be 11 years old by June 16, must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course at the website address below before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete an on-line study course prior to the June 16 course which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and NWTF volunteers.
Register on-line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, on drop down window click Register for a class using the Hunter Education Class Calendars, Under the Basic Course, click Hunter Trapper Education. Proceed to June 16 and click on the Limestone Fire Hall VIEW EVENT at the right. Read all instructions and continue to Register Now in the green box, continue to follow instructions to register. Individuals must complete. (In order to prepare for your class, read Chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA.).
For questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Gumtown Throwdown June 30
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Gumtown Throwdown, a 3-on-3 tournament that includes several youth age divisions and adult divisions for men, women and co-ed, is scheduled for June 30 at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The cost to enter per team is $40 with a four-player roster.
Call Jen Gold at the Community Center at 814-457-5033 to register or for more information.
