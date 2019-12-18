SRU women lose at Notre Dame
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio –The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost to Notre Dame College on the road Tuesday night, 82-58, in a non-conference game.
Notre Dame (10-1) found success with a full-court press for much of the night as the Falcons forced Slippery Rock (2-7) into a season-high 23 turnovers which NDC converted into 30 points en route to the win.
Slippery Rock trailed just 11-10 through one quarter of competition Saturday, but Notre Dame was ultimately able to break the game open in the second quarter by outscoring SRU 25-15 over the second 10 minutes of play to take a 36-25 lead into halftime before stretching its lead out to as many as 28 points in the second half on the way to its 82-58 win.
The Rock’s offensive output saw 11 players score at least one point Tuesday with Keystone’s Madison Johnson and Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter leading the way at 12 points apiece.
Johnson went 5-for-10 from the floor overall, 1-for-1 from 3-point range and 1-for-2 at the foul line in all the while pulling in six rebounds and passing out three assists. Hinderliter overcame a rough shooting night from the field by making all five of her free throws and grabbing four rebounds.
Daeja Quick did a little bit of everything for SRU, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes. LeeAnn Gibson just missed out on a double-double with seven points and nine rebounds while fellow starter Karington Ketterer added four points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Brittany Andrews led eight Rock reserves that saw the floor against Notre Dame by scoring five points. Anyah Curd had two points, three rebounds and one block while Olivia Fusaro scored three points to round out SRU’s top performers.
As a team, Slippery Rock shot 33.8 percent (22-of-65) from the field overall 33.3 percent (4-of-12) from 3-point range and 71.4 percent (10-of-14) from the foul line. SRU amassed a season-high seven blocks in the loss as well.
Notre Dame countered by shooting 39.5 percent (32-of-81) from the field overall, 27.3 percent (6-of-22) from 3-point range and 92.3 percent (12-of-13) from the foul line. The Falcons held a 51-44 edge in rebounds while committing just 10 turnovers. Seina Adachi scored 20 points to lead NDC.
Slippery Rock returns to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference competition with back-to-back road crossover games Friday at Kutztown University and Saturday at West Chester University. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m. tipoffs.
CUP wrestlers host Lock Haven
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team closes out the 2019 portion of its schedule when it hosts Lock Haven Saturday at Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
The Golden Eagles, who haven’t beaten LHU since 2014, lost to its former Eastern Wrestling League rival and now Mid-Atlantic Conference foe 35-6.
Neither Brock Zacherl or Taylor Ortz, both former Brookville Raiders state champions, were in the CUP lineup at that point because of injuries. However, they should both be in the lineup this time around.
Zacherl, who finished seventh at the Cliff Keen Invitational, is 9-3 at 149 pounds. He’s ranked 11th nationally by intermatwrestle.com. Ortz is 2-3 at 141 pounds.
The Golden Eagles’ other nationally-ranked wrestler is Greg Bulsak is No. 13 at 197 pounds.
Junior high wrestlers start
CURWENSVILLE — The Redbank Valley junior high wrestlers opened their season last Thursday at Curwensville, dropping a 57-21 decision.
The Bulldogs won five of 11 contested bouts with Kaydden Young (decision) at 210, Nolan Gardner (pin) at heavyweight, Ayden Adams (decision) at 80, Ashton Kahle (overtime 12-10 win) at 115 and Trent Patton (pin) at 122.
After Tuesday’s trip to Brookville, the Bulldogs are off until hosting Punxsutawney Jan. 7.