PIAA crowns baseball,
softball champions
STATE COLLEGE — Twelve state champions were crowned in PIAA baseball and softball last week at Penn State University.
Here are the results of the games:
BASEBALL
Class 1A: Halifax (D3-2) 9, Eden Christian (WPIAL-3) 1
Class 2A: Schuylkill Haven (D11-1) 8, Shenango (WPIAL-1) 7
Class 3A: Tyrone (D6-2) 5, Oley Valley (D3-1) 0
Class 4A: New Castle (WPIAL-1) 7, Wyoming Area (D2-1) 3
Class 5A: Bethel Park (WPIAL-2) 4, Red Land (D3-1) 2
Class 6A: La Salle (D12-1) 2, North Allegheny (WPIAL-1) 1
SOFTBALL
Class 1A: Tri-Valley (District 11) 2, West Greene (WPIAL-1) 1
Class 2A: Line Mountain (D-4) 1, Ligonier Valley (WPIAL-3) 0, 9 innings
Class 3A: Mount Pleasant (WPIAL-1) 5, Mid Valley (D2-1) 3
Class 4A: Beaver (WPIAL-1) 5, Tunkhannock (D2-1) 4, 9 innings
Class 5A: Lampeter Strasburg (D3-1) 10, Armstrong (WPIAL-2) 7
Class 6A: North Penn (D1-5) 11, Haverford (D1-3) 0
Hunting licenses on sale, deadlines posted
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
The first day county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
St. Joe’s Liberty 5K in July
LUCINDA — The annual St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for July 3 starting at the Lucinda Train Station starting at 9 a.m.
Pre-registration can be done on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5K.
The cost to run is $20 pre-register (before June 18 to guarantee a t-shirt) or $25 on race day with same-day signups starting at 8 a.m.
Prizes for various age divisions will be awarded with overall winners for male and female getting trophies.
The course will take place on the scenic Rail 66 Trail in Lucinda and start at the top of the hill on Maple Drive, out and back on the trail.
For more information, go to www.st-joseph-lucinda/org.