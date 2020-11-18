Three District 9 teams still alive in PIAA playoffs
Two volleyball and one boys’ soccer team from District 9 played in the PIAA semifinals Tuesday night, one win away from reaching the state final.
In volleyball, Clarion advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals at WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin with a three-set (25-10, 25-23, 25-11) win over West Shamokin. Clarion and West Shamokin were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 1A state rankings.
Tuesday’s Lady Cats vs. Bishop Canevin winner lands in the state finals on Saturday against Tuesday’s other semifinal winner, either Marian Catholic or Sacred Heart, at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg starting at 10:30 p.m.
In Class 3A, DuBois had received a bye into the quarterfinals, but COVID-19 concerns at their scheduled foe Conneaut Area, the D10 champion, forced Conneaut to lose. The Lady Beavers were scheduled to visit Franklin Regional Tuesday with the winner facing either York Suburban or Bethlehem Catholic also at Cumberland Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
In soccer, the Brockway Rovers advanced to Tuesday’s Class 1A semifinals with a 4-0 win over D6 champion Belleville Mennonite. The Rovers faced WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals with the winner facing either Faith Christian or Tulpehocken in Friday’s final at Hersheypark Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
Other D9 teams knocked out with quarterfinal losses included Class 3A boys’ champion DuBois was routed by D10’s Cathedral Prep 13-2, Class 2A boys’ champion Karns City was blanked 2-0 by Deer Lakes and Class 2A girls’ champion Clearfield lost to North Catholic, 5-2.
Jr. high basketball wraps up
BROOKVILLE — Both Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball teams finished their schedule with a sweep of Brookville last Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs A team beat Brookville’s eighth-graders, 57-5, to improve to 10-0. Quinn White (12), Mylee Harmon (11) and Addy Bond (10) all reached double figures in scoring. The B squad beat the seventh-graders, 22-15, as Alynn Hagan scored 12 points.
Against Clarion last Monday, the Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 51-6, as White and Bond scored 12 and 10 points respectively. Hagan scored nine points in the B team’s 22-12 win.
The rest of the schedule is up in the air as the school’s remote-learning policy until Dec. 1 will at the very least delay the season. The Lady Bulldogs have games scheduled through Dec. 4.
CUP wrestling inks four recruits on NLI Day
CLARION — Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced last Wednesday that the Golden Eagles have signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI), with the quartet set to continue their academic and athletic careers at Clarion in the fall of 2021.
“This crew is a talented group on the mat, and they’re great people off the mat as well,” Ferraro said. “They’re athletes that our fans can be proud to support. We’ve seen them tested against high level competition, and think that they have the grit and intensity to be successful at the next level.”
The signees are listed below in alphabetical order:
John Altieri, Irwin, Pa./Norwin: Has compiled a 92-29 record through three years of high school competition… placed fourth at 138 pounds at the PIAA Class AAA championships as a junior after going 39-7 for the year… two-time Powerade meet placewinner, taking sixth place in 2019 and seventh place in 2018… ranked 149th in TheOpenMat’s pound-for-pound rankings among the recruiting class of 2021… took third place at the WPIAL Class AAA championships… won Westmoreland County Coaches Association and section championships… one of three Norwin wrestlers to win a Westmoreland County championship in 2020, marking the first time the Knights had three county champs in a season since 1975.
Kaeden Berger, Greenville, Pa./Reynolds: Has compiled a 94-33 high school record to date… two-time PIAA placewinner, including a fifth-place finish as a junior and a seventh-place finish as a sophomore… state qualifier in 2018… helped Reynolds to three straight PIAA Class AA dual meet championships, part of a run of four straight titles for Reynolds… placed second in the region in 2020… earned three straight section championships starting with his freshman year.
Joey Fischer, Pittsburgh, Pa./South Park: Has compiled a 118-13 overall record in three high school seasons to date… two-time PIAA placer, including a second-place finish in 2020 and a fourth-place finish in 2019… ranked 69th in the country in Pound-for-Pound rankings on Rokfin’s Class of 2021 list… ranked 10th in the nation at 126 pounds by Win Magazine… won the 2018 Fargo Junior National Freestyle championship between his freshman and sophomore years in high school, making him the first wrestler in South Park history to win a national title… won two titles at the 2019 Cadet Pan-American Championships in Morelia, Mexico, sweeping four matches in Greco-Roman and following with four straight wins for freestyle title… named TheMat.com Athlete of the Week for July 3, 2019 for that performance… once named WTAE Action Athlete of the Week in 2019.
Chanz Shearer, Cranberry Township, Pa./ Seneca Valley: Has compiled a 71-24 record in three years of high school wrestling to date… took fourth place at the 2019 Powerade Christmas Tournament, winning four straight matches as an unseeded wrestler… qualified for PIAA championships tournament as a junior.