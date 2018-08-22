Elk-McKean finishes year at
World Series
TAYLOR, Mich. — The Elk-McKean Junior Little League All-Stars saw an impressive summer come to an end Wednesday afternoon, as they were eliminated at the World Series after a 5-3 loss at the hands of Illinois.
The loss was just the third of the season for the team, as they entered the World Series with a 15-1 record and end their summer with a 16-3 record.
Elk-McKean’s only other loss came at the hands of St. Marys in the district tournament, as it went undefeated throughout the sectional, state and regional tournaments to reach the World Series.
The Warren Park Little Leaguers out of Chicago, Ill. led from start to finish in the elimination game, as they kept their season alive while knocking Elk-McKean out of the tournament.
Sunday, Chinese Taipei beat Lufkin, Texas, 2-0, to claim the title.
Another rainout at
Thunder Mountain Speedway
KNOXDALE — It’s three straight rainouts now at Thunder Mountain Speedway. It’ll try again this Friday with Fan Appreciation and Autism Awareness Night.
Up-to-date point standings going into this week’s scheduled racing:
Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. D.J. Clark 266, 2. Chad Greeley 262, 3. Wayne Truitt 245, 4. Curtis Mohney 232, 5. Greg Kiehl 184, 6. Austin Fedder 175, 7. Joe Anthony 169, 8. Sam Orf Jr. 145, 9. Patrick Crawford 137, 10. Jeff Huber 126.
Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks: 1. Tim Bish 321, 2. Gary Luzier 280, 3. Bob Rosman 173, 4. Andrew Gordon 151, 5. Jordan Eck 107, 6. Dennis Asel 98, 7. Allen English 96, 8. Ray Hickok Jr. 90, 9. Brent Johnson 89, 10. Rusty Martz 85.
Legends Powersports Late Models: 1. Charles Powell Jr. 306, 2. Jon Lee 281, 3. Gale Huey 200, 4. Jerry Redden 191, 5. Levi Sikora 188, 6. Bob Dorman 173, 7. Kyle Knapp 143, 8. Curtis Teats 128, 9. Matt Lux 90, 10. Dylan Fenton 87.
Pure Stocks: 1. Josh Fields 154, 2. Bill Mumau 136, 3. Dillon Smith 116, 4. Andrew Frey 77, 5. Duke Davidson 74, 6. Eric Hulings 69, 7. Tim Steis 65, 8. Rich Waltman Jr. 56, 9. Makinna Pearce 45, 10. Dennis Harrison 28.
Windstream Semi-Lates: 1. Doug Surra 317, 2. Jim Challingsworth 221, 3. Zach Myers 217, 4. Nate Snyder 213, 5. Joe Martin 201, 6. Scott Carbaugh 181, 7. Todd English 140, 8. Dalton Gustafson 121, 9. Tommy Kronenwetter 120, 9. Gabe Shaffer 120.
