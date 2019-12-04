PIAA football finals set
HERSHEY — The PIAA will crown champions in six classifications as the finals will be played at Hershey’s Hersheypark Stadium starting Thursday and going through Saturday.
Here’s a class-by-class look:
CLASS A — It’ll be defending champion of Farrell from District 10 taking on Bishop Guilfoyle of District 6 Thursday at 1 p.m.
The Steelers got back to the final with a 10-7 win over WPIAL champion Clairton while Bishop Guilfoyle edged District 2’s Lackawanna Trail, 11-7. BG won three straight Class 1A titles from 2014-16, which included a 35-0 win over Farrell in 2015.
CLASS 2A — District 4’s Southern Columbia guns for its third straight title and fourth in five years as it makes its fifth straight championship game appearance on Friday at 1 p.m. against WPIAL champion Avonworth.
CLASS 3A — WPIAL champion Central Valley meets District 2 champion Wyoming Area Saturday at noon.
CLASS 4A — WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson meets District 2’s Dallas Thursday at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A — District 12’s Archbishop Wood plays District 1 champion Cheltenham Friday at 7 p.m. Archbishop Wood has won four titles in the past six years, including 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. It also won in 2011 and lost in the 2012 final.
CLASS 6A — District 12’s St. Joe’s Prep meets District 3’s Central Dauphin on Saturday at 6 p.m. St. Joe’s is the defending champion while winning titles in four of the last six years.
Jr. high hoops sweep Keystone
Both Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball teams beat Keystone last Monday and finished out the season this week, hosting Moniteau Monday and visiting Karns City Wednesday.
Last week at Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 33-14 to improve to 10-3. Emma Kemmer scored seven points while Makenzie Harmon, Izzy Bond and Abby Himes each finished with six points.
The B team won 25-9 with Kira Bonanno and Makenzie Foringer each scoring 10 points. It improved to 13-0.