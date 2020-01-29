CUP wrestlers drop two straight
CLARION — After winning eight straight dual meets, the Clarion University wrestling team lost two matches over the weekend, including Sunday afternoon’s 25-9 loss at home to Mid-Atlantic Conference foe Old Dominion.
Celebrating both their seniors as well as their alumni from the 1970s, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Monarchs, who won seven out of 10 bouts.
With the loss, Clarion fell to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in MAC action. Saturday is the Edinboro Open before the Golden Eagles’ next match, a MAC date with Kent State on Feb. 14.
Brookville’s Brock Zacherl and Greg Bulsak both notched dominant victories. Zacherl won a comfortable 5-2 decision, controlling the match with his defensive skill, while Bulsak turned his opponent twice in a 15-1 win. Max Wohlabaugh was the other victor for the Golden Eagles, using a dominant first period to secure the win.
The Monarchs won the first three bouts of the afternoon, with Zacherl stemming the tide with a decision over Kenan Carter at 149 pounds. The 10th-ranked wrestler in the country scored a single-leg takedown in each of the first two periods to build his advantage. Zacherl remained the aggressor for the majority of the match, and his hard-to-solve defense provided Carter with few opportunities to strike back.
Zacherl improved to 17-3. He’s unbeaten in the MAC at 8-0.
Last Friday in a non-conference trip to Michigan State, the Golden Eagles lost 25-15 and saw their winning streak come to an end.
Zacherl earned the first win of the night for the Golden Eagles with a solid, sound win over Alex Hrisopoulos. He dropped Hrisopoulos twice, once with a leg sweep and again with a double-leg, and then smartly fended him off in the third period for the win.
Newbie LL signup info posted
NEW BETHLEHEM — The New Bethlehem Little League will be holding an on-site registration for the upcoming youth baseball and softball seasons Feb. 9 and 16 at the Redbank Valley Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m.
Visit www.newbethlehemlittleleague.org for fee information, eligibility requirements and printable forms.
Questions, contact Dave Hepler at 814-275-4938.