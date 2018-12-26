Slippery Rock women on winning streak
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team defeated Bloomsburg University, 70-69, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover game last Wednesday at Morrow Field House to earn its fourth straight victory.
The win improved The Rock’s record to 6-4 overall and a perfect 4-0 in league games. The 4-0 conference record is Slippery Rock’s best opening to its PSAC schedule since winning its first four league games of the 1995-96 season. Additionally, SRU’s current streak is tied for the longest winning streak by the program in the last 14 years.
Bloomsburg, which came into Wednesday’s game ranked 10th in the D2SIDA Atlantic Region poll, dropped to 7-5 overall and 3-2 PSAC games with the loss.
Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds while Ciara Patterson led the Rock with 20 points. Karns City’s LeeAnn Gibson finished with seven points while Keystone’s Madison Johnson had six points.
One day earlier, the Rock won at home against Lock Haven, 77-66.
With the game tied 40-40 at halftime, Slippery Rock came out of the break to outscore Lock Haven 37-26 over the third and fourth quarters on the way to its largest victory of the season.
Lock Haven led early in the third quarter, but a successful jumper by Hinderliter gave SRU a 44-43 lead two minutes into the second half that it would never relinquish.
Hinderliter played all 40 minutes and finished with a game-high 26 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field and a 2-for-2 mark from the foul line to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
For the season, Hinderliter is averaging a team-best 19.3 points per game in 31 minutes of playing time per game. She’s second in rebounds (6.2) while shooting a team-best 51.3 percent from the field and 84.8 percent from the free throw line. Her scoring and both free throw and field goal percentages all rank sixth in the PSAC.
Slippery Rock hosts Seton Hill next Wednesday.
Waynesburg blasted by Muskingum
WAYNESBURG — In the final game of the 2018 calendar year, the Waynesburg University men’s basketball team was routed at home by Muskingum, 96-71.
Redbank Valley’s Jake Dougherty scored the Yellowjackets’ first seven points, but Muskingum pulled away for the 25-point win.
Dougherty finished with 12 points in 30 minutes, hitting two 3-pointers. Another former Bulldog, Sam Heeter, didn’t score in 13 minutes.
The Yellowjackets take a 3-8 record into next Thursday’s non-conference home game with Kenyon.
Dougherty is averaging 5.5 points per game while Heeter averages 2.0 points per game.
CUP loses to Pitt, Buffalo; Zacherl, Ortz out for year
CLARION — A few days after losing two former Brookville wrestlers for the season from its starting lineup, the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team dropped a pair of dual meets.
The Golden Eagles fell to No. 24 Pittsburgh, 39-3, last Friday night at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium after the Raiders routed Falconer, 53-13, in a high school match prior to the main event. Then on Saturday at Buffalo, the Golden Eagles lost 26-6.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s team is off until hosting Long Island University-Post Jan. 9.
Last Wednesday, Ferraro announced that due to injuries sustained earlier in the season, Brock Zacherl (elbow) and Taylor Ortz (shoulder) will miss the remainder of the season. Neither has competed since the Cliff Keen Invitational earlier this month.
The program hopes Zacherl and Ortz will be eligible for a medical hardship and an extra year of eligibility, which they intend to apply for at the appropriate time.
“We’re disappointed that Brock and Taylor won’t be able to compete with us for the rest of the season,” Ferraro said. “We will look to the rest of our lineup to step up this year, and we hope to have both guys back in the future.”
Both Zacherl and Ortz were NCAA qualifiers in 2018, with Zacherl also reaching the NCAA Championships in the previous two seasons as well. Zacherl reached as high as fifth in the national rankings this season after an impressive showing at the Cliff Keen Invitational, while Ortz continued moving up the ladder with an exceptional performance there as well.
Saturday at Buffalo, the Golden Eagles’ lone wins came from Taylor Cahill’s 6-4 decision at 175 and Curwensville’s Shae Bloom’s 9-4 win at 184.
Brookville’s Gavin Park started at 125 and dropped a 7-2 decision to Kyle Atkins.
Friday against Pittsburgh, Kane’s Evan Delong was the lone winner for the Golden Eagles at 165 as he decisioned Jake Wentzel, 7-4. Park also wrestled at 125 and was beaten 7-4 in overtime by Brandon Fenton.
