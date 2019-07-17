Fall sports physicals at RBV
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physicals will be given at Redbank Valley High School on the remaining date listed below. Call the high school office to set up an appointment at 814-275-2424.
Physical forms are available at the office or at the time of the physical. The cost is $6.50 and is due at the time of the physical (cash or checks payable to the school):
Aug. 7 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The Aug. 8 date is now canceled.
Area racing results
Here are recent results from Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knoxdale and Hummingbird Speedway near Reynoldsville.
Thunder Mountain Speedway
Results from last Friday:
Dunlap Lawn & Garden Front-Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. Rob Williams, 2. Jeff Huber, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Zach Frantz, 5. Bill Fuchs, 6. Curtis Mohney, 7. Chad Greeley, 8. Austin Fedder, 9. Timothy Maines Jr., 10. Dylan Hickok.
FDR Inc. Street Stocks: 1. Tim Bish, 2. Bruce Hartzfeld, 3. Ray Hickok Jr., 4. Curtis Bish, 5. Zach Gustafson, 6. Jim Bloom, 7. Gary Luzier, 8, Allen English, 9. Trevor Mclann, 10. Wesley McCray.
Kinetic by Windstream Semi Lates: 1. Zach Myers, 2. Jeremy Ohl, 3. Bob Gordon, 4. Jon Lee, 5. Tommy Snyder, 6. Doug Surra, 7. Dennis Curry, 8. Scott Umbaugh, 9. Vern Ward, 10. Jim Challingsworth.
Legends Power Sports Super Late Models: 1. Michael Lake, 2. Chris Hackett, 3. Dave Blazavich, 4. Charles Powell Jr., 5. Kyle Knapp, 6. Bob Dorman, 7. Gale Huey, 8. Doug Eck, 9. Joe Pettyak, 10. Shawn Lindemuth.
Watt Logging Pure Stocks: 1. Rich Anderson, 2. Justin Watt, 3. Timothy Steis, 4. Makinna Pearce.
Standings
Dunlap Lawn & Garden Front-Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. Jeff Huber, 206; 2. Joe Huber, 194; 3. Curtis Mohney, 144; 4. Bill Fuchs, 121; 5. Chad Greeley, 117; 6. Greg Kiehl, 110; 7. Austin Fedder, 103; 8. Cody Young, 87; 9. Philip Bubeck, 82; 10. Rob Williams, 78.
FDR Inc. Street Stocks: 1. Tim Bish, 176; 2. Ray Hickok Jr., 151; 3. Curtis Bish, 136; 4. Allen English, 125; 5. Zach Gustafson, 119; 6. Bill Hurrelbrink, 113; 7. Bruce Hartzfeld, 91; 8. Gary Luzier, 87; 9. Fuzzy Fields, 74; 10. James Scharba, 53.
Kinetic by Windstream Semi Lates: 1. Jon Lee, 164; 2. Jeremy Ohl, 156; 3. Joe Martin, 155; 4. Rich Wicker, 139; 5. Jeff Sweeney, 115; 6. Zach Myers, 109; 7. Kyle Smith Jr., 98; 8. Todd English, 97; 9. Doug Surra, 79; 10. Caleb Whiteford, 76.
Legends Power Sports Super Late Models: 1. Chris Hackett, 196; 2. Kyle Knapp, 176; 3. Bob Dorman, 164; 4. Gale Huey, 159; 5. Matt Lux, 157; 6. Chad McClellan, 156; 7. Skip Lindemuth, 99; 8. Doug Eck, 92; 9. Charles Powell Jr., 92; 10. Curtis Teats, 75.
Watt Logging Pure Stocks: 1. Justin Watt, 237; 2. Timothy Steis, 167; 3. Makinna Pearce, 116; 4. Rich Anderson, 98; 5. Josh Fields, 72; 6. Dillon Smith, 66; 7. Rich Waltman Jr., 66; 8. Larry Mitchell, 58; 9. Jenna Pfaff, 56; 10. Dennis Harrison Jr., 40.
Hummingbird Speedway
Results from last Saturday:
Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks: 1. Bruce Hartzfeld, Rockton; 2. Brandon Connor, DuBois; 3. Fuzzy Fields, Brockport; 4. Dale Yeaney, Brookville; 5. Jim Bloom, Curwensville.
Young Gun Jr. Sprints: 1. Randy White, Wampum; 2. Blaine Schlechty, Ashland, Ohio; 3. Jackson Dye, Niles, Ohio; 4. Garett Davenport, Enon Valley.
Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair & Service Late Models: 1. Nick Erskine, Bells Landing; 2. Jon Lee, Mahaffey; 3. Doug Surra, Kersey; 4. Denny Curry, Curwensville; 5. Eddie Connor, DuBois.
Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks: 1. Tim Steis, St. Marys; 2. Justin Watt; 3. Bryce Swauger, Reynoldsville; 4. Ben Ecelberger, Punxsutawney; 5. Wayne Garvey, Luthersburg.
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders: 1. Zack Frantz, Luthersburg; 2. Keegan Bell, New Bethlehem; 3. Patrick Crawford, Distant; 4. Travis Timko, Reynoldsville; 5. Ricky Nelson, New Bethlehem.
BWP Bats Super Late Models: 1. Paul Kot, Brockway; 2. Michael Lake, Uniontown; 3. Kyle Knapp, Brookville; 4. Jerry Redden Mahaffey.
Duathlon scheduled for Saturday
COOKSBURG — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for kids will be holding their 11th annual 5k, duathlon and community walk Saturday at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike and ending with a 2-mile run. This event can be done as a solo or a team of two or three members.
The 5k run will begin at 10 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run. The running portions of the events are mainly trails through the Cook Forest Area.
The 2-mile walk is not a timed event, just a way to enjoy your day and help support Western PA CARES for Kids efforts to help abused children.
Day of race registration is also available and will start at 8 a.m. at the log cabin/shelter2 area.
An awards ceremony and free lunch for participants and spectators follows the events.