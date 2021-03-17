CUP’s Bulsak at NCAAs
ST. LOUIS — Clarion University’s Greg Bulsak is seeded 14th in the 197-pound bracket at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships starting Thursday morning.
Bulsak open his fourth national tournament appearance with a bout against 19th-seeded Thomas Penola of Purdue, a 2020 NCAA qualifier at heavyweight. The winner of that bout will move on to face either third-seeded Kendall Norfleet of Arizona State, or 30th-seeded Trey Rogers of Hofstra. Bulsak has faced just one of those three wrestlers in the past, dropping a close decision to Norfleet at last year’s Cliff Keen Invitational.
A nationally-ranked contender at 197 pounds in each of the last three seasons, Bulsak was a fixture in the rankings throughout the entire season, mostly in the top 10. The senior went 11-1 in 2021 with five wins by fall, eventually taking third in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) at this year’s conference championships. He boasts a career record of 76-23 with 25 wins by fall and has won 27 of his last 28 matches dating back to December 2019.
Bulsak will first take the mat Thursday during Session 1B, starting at 2 p.m. ET. His second round of action will kick off at 9 p.m. ET in Session 2B.
Former Punxsutawney state champion Kaleb Young of Iowa, the Big Ten runner-up at 157 pounds, is seeded fifth in his bracket. He’s a three-time national qualifier who finished fifth two years ago.
Hunter-Trapper Course slated
RIMERSBURG — A Hunter-Trapper Education Course will be held at the Rimersburg Community Building on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register on-line, go to www.pgc.state.pa.us. Click the Education label, the Hunter Ed Class Calendar, Basic Courses, Hunter Trapper Education and then April 10 and follow directions from there.
There are only a few in-person classes scheduled this year. An on-line version of the course can be conducted if one chooses for a small fee.
Basic social distance policies according to state COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and students must be at least 11 years old. Bring a lunch and beverage along with a pencil and eraser. Parents will not be permitted to stay with younger students during the course.