Redbank Valley splits in ABC League
SUGARCREEK TWP. — The Redbank Valley youth football teams split their games at East Brady last Saturday afternoon.
The juniors stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a 56-0 win while the juniors fell to 1-2 with a 50-6 loss. Both teams play Union at home Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
In the junior win, Parker Kennemuth, Tavin Kennedy and Jace Clowser had huge games. Kennemuth scored five touchdowns, rushing for four from 45, 40, 35 and 25 yards while returning the opening kickoff 65 yards for a TD. He rushed for 260 yards on just nine carries with two fumble recoveries on defense.
Kennedy ran for 86 yards on five carries and scored TDs on runs of 50 and 10 yards while adding three two-point conversions. Clowser ran for 92 yards on five carries with a 10-yard TD run. The Bulldogs’ defense gave up just 38 yards of offense.
For the seniors, Conner Colwell’s 45-yard TD pass to Griffin Truitt accounted for the Bulldogs’ touchdown. Colwell also rushed for 29 yards on 11 carries while Sean Yeany completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards.
Also for the seniors, Peyton Kennemuth ran for 31 yards on nine carries and Easton Magagnotti added 28 yards on five attempts.
Magagnotti led the defense with seven tackles while Case Powell had sixth, Colwell and Riley Shrecengost had four apiece and Bryson Adkins finished with three stops.
Bulldogs win JV opener
NEW BETHLEHEM — Aiden Ortz scored three touchdowns and Braydon Ross added another score as the Redbank Valley junior varsity football team beat visiting Moniteau, 26-12, Monday night.
Derrick Downs converted on two point-after kicks.
The JV Bulldogs visit Curwensville next Monday.