Golden Eagles rout Lincoln, 44-7
CLARION — Behind a stout defensive effort, the Clarion University football team won its home opener, defeating Lincoln 44-7 at Memorial Stadium last Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) open PSAC West play Saturday at 1 p.m.
The numbers do a good job of telling the story of the game, and they are impressive. The Golden Eagles held the Lions to just 129 yards – including minus-6 yards rushing total on 30 attempts – and five total first downs. Seven Lincoln drives ended with negative yardage as Clarion smothered most runs in the backfield.
The Golden Eagles led 20-0 at halftime and extended their lead to 27-0 in the third quarter before Lincoln found the end zone
Seven different Golden Eagles scored touchdowns and quarterback Jovante Seard got things going with three TD passes to start the game in the first half, 25-yarders to Dervonn Holton and Marcus McCoy and a 41-yard strike to A.Z. Britt with 3:01 left in the half.
Then backup quarterback Jeff Clemons hit former Karns City standout, fullback Maverick Kelsea, with a 21-yard TD pass to put the Golden Eagles up 27-0 in the third.
Keanu Young and Zack Morris had TD runs of 8 and 1 yards sandwiched around James Metzgar’s 28-yard field goal to close the scoring.
Clarion outgained Lincoln, 372-123. Seard completed 12 of 24 passes for 169 yards. Eleven different receivers caught passes.
Waynesburg falls to Bethany, 22-13
BETHANY, W. Va. — Raekwon Wright ran for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Bethany to a 22-13 win over the visting Waynesburg Yellow Jackets last Saturday afternoon.
Former Redbank Valley standout Jake Dougherty made his first start at quarterback this year and completed 8 of 12 passes for 43 yards while running for 43 yards on five attempts, scoring on a 46-yard run to start the scoring less than five minutes into the game.
But Bethany scored 16 unanswered points before Waynesburg’s VaShon Graham returned an interception 77 yards to get the Yellow Jackets to within 16-13 with 7:48 left in the game. Bethany, however, put the game away with Wright’s third TD on a 43-yard run at the 4:49 mark.
For the season, Dougherty has all four of the team’s rushing touchdowns with 69 yards on 30 carries. He’s completed 38 of 59 passes for 284 yards with one interception.
The 0-3 Yellow Jackets host Geneva Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Bean lands on Waynesburg staff
WAYNESBURG — Waynesburg University head men’s basketball coach Mark Christner announced the hiring of Clarion native and former Redbank Valley Bulldogs coach Greg Bean as his new assistant coach last Thursday. Bean brings more than a decade on the bench at both the high school and collegiate levels.
“I’m really excited to join the Waynesburg family. I want to say ‘thank you’ to Head Coach Mark Christner and Director of Athletics Larry Marshall for this tremendous opportunity,” Bean said. “Waynesburg University is a top-level institution full of outstanding people. I look forward to helping guide our student-athletes in the classroom, on the court and in the community.”
Bean most recently served as associate head coach during the 2017-18 season at NCAA Division III Medaille College. Last winter, he helped lead the Mavericks to a 19-11 overall record and a 13-5 mark in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. Those numbers include a win in the AMCC tournament and a berth into the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Tournament that ended in the semifinals.
Prior to being named associate head coach, Bean held the position of assistant coach at Medaille from 2015 to 2017.
Before beginning his time in the college game, Bean built his reputation in the high school ranks. From 2010 to 2015, he was the Bulldogs’ varsity coach. During his time with the Bulldogs, he also coached Waynesburg All-PAC quarterback Jake Dougherty.
In his four years as the bench boss of Redbank, Bean coached the school to unprecedented success. In 2013-14 Redbank reached the PIAA Class AA, District 9 title game for the first time in 23 years, and in 2014-15 he led the team to its first PIAA Class AA, District 9 championship since 1980.
“We are very excited to have Greg join our staff. He’s an established coach, one who has built a high school program up and one that has helped Medaille win conference championships,” Christner said. “His enthusiasm, passion and teaching ability will help our program immensely. I can’t wait to get started.”
Tour de Brookville Fall Classic Oct. 6
BROOKVILLE — This year’s Tour de Brookville Fall Bicycle Classic will be held Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Depot St. Trailhead in Brookville.
The bike tour, held annually during fall foliage season, is not a race and there is no fee or pre-registration necessary. All participants will receive the new TDB 2018 edition logo they can place on their favorite t-shirt or jersey.
Riders interested in completing the full 23-mile road tour will pedal the Depot Spur to the Redbank Valley Trail and travel eight miles to the Summerville trailhead. From there, they can take to the road, doing a combination of flat terrain, rolling hills, challenging climbs, and exhilirating descents visiting the areas of Mount Pleasant, Ohl, Stanton and Belgiumtown before returning back to the trailhead in Brookville.
At least two breaks are planned and a sag wagon will be provided carrying additional energy bars, drinks and other supports throughout the road portion. All riders are expected to wear a helmet and to bring water bottles filled with water or energy drinks to stay hydrated.
Riders opting not to do the road portion, can stay on the Redbank Trail in Summerville and continue south toward Heathville. Those participants should monitor their time as all riders are expected back to the trailhead in Brookville by 12:15 pm.
A post-ride celebration luncheon will follow at the end of the tour in downtown Brookville.
Donations toward the cost of future maintenance of the trail will be accepted, with checks made out to the Redbank Valley Trails Association. These will be collected at the completion of the tour or at the luncheon.
For more information, contact John Pozza at jpozza@comcast.net.
Season Championship Night at TMS
KNOXDALE — Here are the feature race results from last Friday’s Season Championship Night at Thunder Mountain Speedway:
Bubba’s Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. Curtis Mohney, 2. Chad Greeley, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Sam Orf Jr., 5. D.J. Clark, 6. Jeff Huber, 7. Cory Price, 8. Greg Kiehl, 9. Austin Fedder.
Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks: 1. Rusty Martz, 2. Tim Bish, 3. Bill Hurrelbring, 4. Gary Luzier, 5. Dale Yeaney, 6. Bob Foley, 7. Mike Miller, 8. Jim Bloom, 9. Bob Rosman, 10. Cregen Brady.
Legends Powersports Late Models: 1. Michael Maresca, 2. Charles Powell Jr., 3. Joe Petyak, 4. Colbey Frye, 5. Bryan Bernheisel, 6. Skip Lindemuth, 7. Del Rougeux, 8. Joe Moyer, 9. Dan Stormer, 10. Nate Smith.
Windstream Semi-Lates: 1. Joe Martin, 2. Todd English, 3. Tommy Kronenwetter, 4. Nick Fulmer, 5. Rich Wicker, 6. John Weaver, 7. Jim Challingsworth, 8. Ryan Caldwell, 9. Joe Becker, 10. Doug Surra.
