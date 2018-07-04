Sports physicals at
Redbank Valley HS
NEW BETHLEHEM — Physicals for athletes planning on competing during the fall sports season at Redbank Valley High School can be scheduled by calling 814-275-2424.
Available physical times are from 1 to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, July 16 and Aug. 2.
The cost is $6.50. If paying by check, make it payable to Redbank Valley School District.
Clarion Co. license info
CLARION — While hunting licenses are now on sale around the state. The first day that Treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is Monday.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 16. Hunters must have regular hunting license before applying to get antlerless licenses. Additionally, unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 6 and the second round on Aug. 20.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.90 for residents and $101.90 for non-residents. The same goes for Antlerless licenses at $6.90 for residents and $26.90 for non-residents. You can make the checks out to the Clarion County Treasurer. And also, please be sure to fill in your three WMU choices on your doe license application, use the envelope provided to you and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions, contact the county treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us.
Armstrong Co. license info
KITTANNING — Like Clarion County, Armstrong County Treasurer’s Office has announced that Antlerless Deer License sales will begin Monday for state residents.
The cost for the antlerless license is $6.90 for residents and $26.90 for non-residents.
Only ONE license per hunter may be issued in the first round; hunters may apply for a second and third license in subsequent rounds until the supply is exhausted. Please send a check or money order made payable to the County Treasurer. Do NOT send cash.
Hunters are encouraged to mail their application in the pink envelope provided by the PA Game Commission on July 6, to ensure timely delivery to the Treasurer’s Office. (Applications received prior to July 9 will be rejected, so please abide by the July 6 mailing date).
Please do not send applications to the Game Commission. Applications may be mailed to the County Treasurer of your choice. Remember to place a first-class stamp on the outer and inner envelopes.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the US Postal system only. The treasurer is not responsible for applications that are not received through the USPS. Hunters are encouraged to check the Game Commission website frequently to confirm that his/her application has been processed.
This year, the Game Commission will not print a Hunting & Trapping Digest for mass distribution. Digests may be ordered through the Game Commission at the cost of $6.
Questions or concerns may be submitted to the Game Commission at (717) 787-4250 or visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
Date to mail in Antlerless Deer Licenses in are as follows:
1st Pink Envelope –Mail on Friday July 6.
2nd Pink Envelope –Mail on Friday Aug. 3.
3rd Pink Envelope –Mail on Friday Aug. 17.
The Armstrong County Treasurer’s office sell hunting licenses during hours 8-4 M-F. Mailing address is 450 East Market St. Suite 100, Kittanning, PA 16201.
PGC Pocket Guide on-line
HARRISBURG — To ensure they’re informed before heading afield, those purchasing Pennsylvania hunting or furtaker licenses receive a complimentary pocket guide that summarizes seasons, bag limits, hunting hours and other basic requirements.
Whether buying licenses for 2017-18 or 2018-19, license buyers should make certain they’re receiving the pocket guide for the correct license year.
Through most of June, sales for the current 2017-18 license year and upcoming 2018-19 license year occurred simultaneously, and it’s possible some license buyers are issued the wrong pocket guide.
The 2018-19 pocket guide is available online on the 2018-19 Hunting and Trapping Digest homepage, which can be accessed under Quick Clicks at www.pgc.pa.gov. The pocket guide can be printed at home on 8 1/2- by 14-inch legal paper.
