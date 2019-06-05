REDBANK VALLEY

BASEBALL (7-8)

April

2-Karns City;11-1 (5) W

4-Union;19-4 (3) W

8-at North Clarion;3-9 L

9-at Forest Area;16-0 (3) W

10-at A-C Valley;4-3 (9) W

17-Moniteau;6-9 L

18-Brockway;1-11 (5) L

22-Keystone;10-0 (5) W

23-at Moniteau, at Butler;3-6 L

25-Forest Area;12-2 (6) W

29-at C-L;0-2 L

May

6-at Clarion;2-3 L

8-at Cranberry;3-9 L

14-North Clarion;10-9 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

21-at Karns City (Butler);2-17 (3) L

SOFTBALL (11-6)

April

2-Karns City;4-11 L

4-Union;16-1 (4) W

9-at Forest Area;18-1 (3) W

10-at A-C Valley;10-11 L

12-at Karns City;0-10 (5) L

17-Moniteau;10-9 W

18-Brockway;15-5 (5) W

22-Keystone;16-1 (3) W

24-at Moniteau;8-6 W

25-Forest Area;14-1 (5) W

29-at C-L;14-6 W

May

1-at West Shamokin;4-3 W

6-at Clarion;7-8 L

8-at Cranberry;1-6 L

15-C-L;13-3 (6) W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

22-Curwensville;3-0 W

Championship

30-Cranberry, at DuBois;5-16 L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (7-3)

March

25-at Armstrong;70-80 L

27-Keystone;94-55 W

April

3-Clarion-Limestone;99-51 W

9-at Moniteau;72-78 L

11-at Clarion;85-65 W

13-at DeMans Team Sports Invitational

16-Cranberry;88-61 W

18-at Butler Invitational

24-at North Clarion;57-93 L

27-at Hickory Invitational, 11th place

30-A-C Valley;105-45 W

May

2-Karns City;81-68 W

7-at Union;112-35 W

9-Redbank Valley Invitational

17-D9 Championships, 10th place

GIRLS (9-1)

March

25-at Armstrong;55-95 L

27-Keystone;109-41 W

April

3-Clarion-Limestone;101.5-48.5 W

9-at Moniteau;98-52 W

11-at Clarion;103-37 W

13-at DeMans Team Sports Invitational, Brookville

16-Cranberry;120-30 W

18-at Butler Invitational

24-at North Clarion;121-28 W

27-at Hickory Invitational, 10th place

30-A-C Valley;124-26 W

May

2-Karns City;107-43 W

7-at Union;138-11 W

9-Redbank Valley Invitational

17-D9 Championships, 8th place

UNION

BASEBALL (5-10)

March

27-at C-L;0-12 (5) L

April

2-North Clarion;4-2 W

4-at Redbank Valley;4-19 (3) L

8-Forest Area;15-0 (3) W

10-Karns City;1-11 (5) L

12-at Moniteau, Butler;1-16 (3) L

18-A-C Valley;2-6 L

25-C-L;1-18 (5) L

29-at North Clarion;6-9 L

May

1-at Forest Area;17-3 (6) W

3-at Keystone (at Union);7-4 W

3-Keystone;3-1 (6) W

8-at Clarion;0-15 (3) L

9-Moniteau;2-18 (4) L

16-at A-C Valley;3-10 L

SOFTBALL (0-13)

March

27-at C-L;0-12 (5) L

April

4-at Redbank Valley;1-16 (4) L

8-Forest Area;1-6 L

10-Karns City;0-21 (3) L

16-Moniteau;0-16 (3) L

17-A-C Valley;8-19 (5) L

25-C-L;2-18 (4) L

May

1-at Forest Area;4-14 (6) L

3-Keystone;0-11 (5) L

3-Keystone;0-22 (3) L

6-Moniteau;0-10 (5) L

8-at Clarion;0-15 (3) L

16-at A-C Valley;0-15 (3) L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (0-10)

April

3-at Moniteau;32-114 L

5-at North Clarion;51-97 L

9-Keystone;32-117 L

11-at Karns City;20-129 L

16-at Clarion;39.5-100.5 L

24-C-L;43-105 L

30-Cranberry;42-106 L

30-DuBois CC;54-80 L

May

2-at A-C Valley;46-103 L

7-Redbank Valley;35-112 L

GIRLS (0-10)

April

3-at Moniteau;59-91 L

5-at North Clarion;62-88 L

9-Keystone;48-101 L

11-at Karns City;32-118 L

16-at Clarion;71-72 L

24-C-L;43-107 L

30-Cranberry;68-72 L

30-DuBois CC;61-72 L

May

2-at A-C Valley;30-115 L

7-Redbank Valley;11-138 L

Recommended for you

Tags