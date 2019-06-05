REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL (7-8)
April
2-Karns City;11-1 (5) W
4-Union;19-4 (3) W
8-at North Clarion;3-9 L
9-at Forest Area;16-0 (3) W
10-at A-C Valley;4-3 (9) W
17-Moniteau;6-9 L
18-Brockway;1-11 (5) L
22-Keystone;10-0 (5) W
23-at Moniteau, at Butler;3-6 L
25-Forest Area;12-2 (6) W
29-at C-L;0-2 L
May
6-at Clarion;2-3 L
8-at Cranberry;3-9 L
14-North Clarion;10-9 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
21-at Karns City (Butler);2-17 (3) L
SOFTBALL (11-6)
April
2-Karns City;4-11 L
4-Union;16-1 (4) W
9-at Forest Area;18-1 (3) W
10-at A-C Valley;10-11 L
12-at Karns City;0-10 (5) L
17-Moniteau;10-9 W
18-Brockway;15-5 (5) W
22-Keystone;16-1 (3) W
24-at Moniteau;8-6 W
25-Forest Area;14-1 (5) W
29-at C-L;14-6 W
May
1-at West Shamokin;4-3 W
6-at Clarion;7-8 L
8-at Cranberry;1-6 L
15-C-L;13-3 (6) W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
22-Curwensville;3-0 W
Championship
30-Cranberry, at DuBois;5-16 L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (7-3)
March
25-at Armstrong;70-80 L
27-Keystone;94-55 W
April
3-Clarion-Limestone;99-51 W
9-at Moniteau;72-78 L
11-at Clarion;85-65 W
13-at DeMans Team Sports Invitational
16-Cranberry;88-61 W
18-at Butler Invitational
24-at North Clarion;57-93 L
27-at Hickory Invitational, 11th place
30-A-C Valley;105-45 W
May
2-Karns City;81-68 W
7-at Union;112-35 W
9-Redbank Valley Invitational
17-D9 Championships, 10th place
GIRLS (9-1)
March
25-at Armstrong;55-95 L
27-Keystone;109-41 W
April
3-Clarion-Limestone;101.5-48.5 W
9-at Moniteau;98-52 W
11-at Clarion;103-37 W
13-at DeMans Team Sports Invitational, Brookville
16-Cranberry;120-30 W
18-at Butler Invitational
24-at North Clarion;121-28 W
27-at Hickory Invitational, 10th place
30-A-C Valley;124-26 W
May
2-Karns City;107-43 W
7-at Union;138-11 W
9-Redbank Valley Invitational
17-D9 Championships, 8th place
UNION
BASEBALL (5-10)
March
27-at C-L;0-12 (5) L
April
2-North Clarion;4-2 W
4-at Redbank Valley;4-19 (3) L
8-Forest Area;15-0 (3) W
10-Karns City;1-11 (5) L
12-at Moniteau, Butler;1-16 (3) L
18-A-C Valley;2-6 L
25-C-L;1-18 (5) L
29-at North Clarion;6-9 L
May
1-at Forest Area;17-3 (6) W
3-at Keystone (at Union);7-4 W
3-Keystone;3-1 (6) W
8-at Clarion;0-15 (3) L
9-Moniteau;2-18 (4) L
16-at A-C Valley;3-10 L
SOFTBALL (0-13)
March
27-at C-L;0-12 (5) L
April
4-at Redbank Valley;1-16 (4) L
8-Forest Area;1-6 L
10-Karns City;0-21 (3) L
16-Moniteau;0-16 (3) L
17-A-C Valley;8-19 (5) L
25-C-L;2-18 (4) L
May
1-at Forest Area;4-14 (6) L
3-Keystone;0-11 (5) L
3-Keystone;0-22 (3) L
6-Moniteau;0-10 (5) L
8-at Clarion;0-15 (3) L
16-at A-C Valley;0-15 (3) L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (0-10)
April
3-at Moniteau;32-114 L
5-at North Clarion;51-97 L
9-Keystone;32-117 L
11-at Karns City;20-129 L
16-at Clarion;39.5-100.5 L
24-C-L;43-105 L
30-Cranberry;42-106 L
30-DuBois CC;54-80 L
May
2-at A-C Valley;46-103 L
7-Redbank Valley;35-112 L
GIRLS (0-10)
April
3-at Moniteau;59-91 L
5-at North Clarion;62-88 L
9-Keystone;48-101 L
11-at Karns City;32-118 L
16-at Clarion;71-72 L
24-C-L;43-107 L
30-Cranberry;68-72 L
30-DuBois CC;61-72 L
May
2-at A-C Valley;30-115 L
7-Redbank Valley;11-138 L