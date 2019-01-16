SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost to No. 1 Indiana University (Pa.), 90-54, last Saturday afternoon in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division contest at Morrow Field House.
Going into Wednesday’s home game with Clarion, Slippery Rock was 6-8 overall and 4-4 in the PSAC West. Saturday, Slippery Rock travels to Mansfield before hosting Pitt-Johnstown next Wednesday.
Junior guard and former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter, who scored eight points against IUP, is closing in on 1,000 career points. She stands at 954 career points.
For the season, Hinderliter is averaging 18.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 83.1 percent from the foul line. In the PSAC, she ranks seventh in scoring, sixth in field goal percentage and eighth in free throw percentage.
Last Saturday, IUP put the game away early by making five 3-pointers in what turned out to be a 27-point first quarter to take a 13-point lead through the game’s opening 10 minutes. The Crimson Hawks went on to convert four more 3-pointers in the second quarter on the way to a 47-26 halftime advantage that SRU could never recover from en route to the 36-point defeat.
Indiana went 14-for-32 from 3-point range (43.8 percent) while shooting 46.3 percent (31-for-67) overall and 73.7 percent (14-for-19) at the foul line. IUP also blocked 15 shots and held advantages over The Rock in rebounding (51-42) and points off turnovers (17-13).
Slippery Rock made 27.3 percent (21-for-77) of its overall shot attempts while 19.2 percent (5-for-26) from 3-point territory and 70 percent from the foul line (7-for-10). SRU did record a season-high 20 offensive rebounds to go with six steals and just 13 committed turnovers.
Senior forward Morgan Henderson recorded a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Henderson, who totaled four offensive rebounds, also blocked one shot while going 4-for-6 from the field overall and 2-for-3 from distance. Henderson, who has a career-high three double-doubles this season, has pulled in at least 10 rebounds in five of The Rock’s last six games.
Junior forward and former Karns City standout LeeAnn Gibson scored 11 points, registered four rebounds and made a pair of steals. The Rock’s guard duo of redshirt senior Ciara Patterson and Hinderliter scored nine and eight points, respectively, with Hinderliter also tallying three rebounds and one steal.
Redshirt junior guard Madison Johnson, a Keystone graduate, came off the bench to provide Slippery Rock with three points, seven rebounds, four of which were on the offensive glass, and a pair of steals. Sophomore guards Daeja Quick (four points, three assists, four rebounds) and Skyla O’Connor (four points) rounded out The Rock’s top performers.
Carolyn Appleby led four Indiana players in double figures with 24 points. Lexi Griggs (12 points/12 rebounds) and Natalie Myers (16 points/12 rebounds) both had double-doubles for IUP in the win as well.
Last Wednesday, Hinderliter scored 29 points on 14-of-22 shooting against nationally-ranked California in a 78-72 loss. Cal was ranked No. 16 in NCAA Division II.
