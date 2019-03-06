SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team ended its season on a high note last Saturday with a 71-67 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division victory over Gannon University at Morrow Field House.
The Rock concluded the season with a 12-16 overall record and a 9-12 mark inside the PSAC. SRU’s 12 overall wins this season are tied for the second most in a single-season by a Rock team since 2006-07 while its nine league victories are the second highest total in program history.
Junior and former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter led all players with a game-high 23 points. She’ll enter her senior season in 2019-20 already ranked 12th in program history with 1,201 points.
Hinderliter was one of three players in double figures Saturday, along with Daeja Quick and Ciara Patterson. Quick scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, passed out six assists, did not commit a turnover and took a crucial charge late in the fourth quarter. Patterson totaled 13 points and made three steals.
Patterson, a senior, ends her collegiate career ranked sixth in program history in 3-pointers made (152), third in free throw shooting percentage (.828), fourth in 3-point shooting percentage (.373), 16th in points (902) and 19th in steals (97).
Fellow senior Morgan Henderson pulled down eight rebounds to cap off a career that saw her set The Rock’s all-time record for games played (112) while ranking third in defensive rebounds (641), fourth in offensive rebounds (189), fourth in blocks (65), seventh in total rebounds (630) and eighth in minutes played (2,628).
Keystone graduate Madison Johnson scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and passed out three assists. Olivia Fusaro came off the bench to give The Rock five points, four rebounds and a steal while Karington Ketterer rounded out the top performers with four points and one block.
Slippery Rock, which trailed for just over two minutes the entire game, darted out to nine-point lead at 15-6 through the opening five minutes. Gannon spent the rest of the first quarter and the entire second quarter chipping away at The Rock’s lead until Sydney Mitchell made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into halftime tied at 34-34.
The game remained close deep into the third quarter, but with the score tied at 49-49 with three minutes remaining in the period Slippery Rock rattled off an 11-1 run to take a 60-50 advantage. Five Rock players scored points during the spurt.
However, Gannon responded with a 13-3 run of its own over the next seven minutes to once again tie the game at 63-63. Any hopes of a Golden Knights comeback were dashed though when SRU regrouped from the GU onslaught to rip off five consecutive points of its own to pull ahead 68-63 with 50 seconds remaining in regulation.
The multi-basket lead would be more than enough for SRU, which made three of its four free throws down the stretch on the way to its four-point win.
As a team, Slippery Rock committed a season-low six turnovers to end the year ranked second in the PSAC with just 13.7 turnovers per game. SRU also shot 34.7 percent (25-for-72) from the field overall and 82.4 percent (14-for-17) at the foul line. Slippery Rock forced Gannon into 21 turnovers that resulted in 21 points.
Gannon shot a healthy 44.6 percent (25-for-56) from the field and held a 45-35 rebounding advantage, but couldn’t overcome its 21 turnovers. The Golden Knights were led by freshman and former North Clarion standout Tori Obenrader, who recorded 13 points and nine rebounds.
Slippery Rock will return the majority of its roster next year as only Henderson and Patterson were seniors out of the 13 players to play this in a game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.