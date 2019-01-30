EDINBORO — Junior guard Brooke Hinderliter became the 13th player in Slippery Rock University women’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points in The Rock’s 85-64 loss at Edinboro University Saturday.
The former Redbank Valley standout entered last Saturday’s contest having scored 995 points over her first 73 collegiate games. After hitting a 3-pointer earlier Saturday against the Fighting Scots, Hinderliter joined The Rock’s 1,000-point club with a successful layup at the 1:04 mark in the first quarter.
Hinderliter went on to finish the day with a team-high 21 points in addition to five rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass, one steal and one blocked shot. Hinderliter is only the second Rock player over the last 14 years to score 1,000 points; D’Asia Chambers also scored 1,313 points over 96 games from 2011-15.
With another year of eligibility left in her collegiate career, Hinderliter is on pace to finish with 1,526 career points, which would rank third in program history.
Redshirt senior guard Ciara Patterson supplemented Hinderliter’s big offensive output Saturday with 17 points of her own. Patterson, who now ranks fifth in the PSAC in made 3-pointers this season, did most of her damage from long range with four successful 3-pointers. She also dished out a team-high four assists.
Karns City graduate LeeAnn Gibson came off the bench for the first time this season and finished the game with eight points and six rebounds. Morgan Henderson chipped in six points, seven rebounds and two blocks as well while reserve forward Karington Ketterer rounded out The Rock’s top performers Saturday with two points, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal of her own in just 14 minutes played.
Slippery Rock battled through an off shooting night to keep the game relatively close for the majority of the game and with 2:42 left in the third quarter SRU trailed the Fighting Scots by just nine points, 59-50. However, Edinboro controlled the final stage of the game as it outscored SRU 26-14 over the remaining 12:42 of regulation en route to the 21-point win.
For the game, Slippery Rock shot 32.9 percent (23-for-70) from the field overall, 24 percent (6-for-25) from 3-point range and 63.2 percent (12-for-19) from the foul line.
Edinboro shot 40.6 percent (28-for-69) from the field and converted 20-of-28 foul shots while also holding a huge advantage over The Rock in rebounding, 58-37. Bridgette Shaffer (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Jontay Walton (13 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the Fighting Scots in the victory.
Saturday’s loss dropped The Rock’s record to 8-10 overall and 6-6 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division. Edinboro improved to 12-5 overall and 8-4 in league games with the win.
Slippery Rock was scheduled to conclude the first half of its round-robin PSAC West schedule on the road when it traveled to Erie Wednesday to play Gannon University.
Saturday, SRU hosts California at 1 p.m.
