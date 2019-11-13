ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team started its season with a 1-1 record at last weekend’s PSAC/CIAA Challenge at Elizabeth State University.
The Rock women, picked to finish in the PSAC’s West Division, opened with a 76-52 loss to Johnson C. Smith University last Friday before rebounding with a 76-75 win over the hosts on Saturday.
They’ll visit Bowie State Friday.
In the win over Elizabeth City, senior and former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Daeja Quick led the Rock with 19 points. Keystone’s Madison Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds.
In the opener, Hinderliter scored a team-high 16 points with four rebounds.
In the PSAC-West preseason poll, the Rock (12-16 last year) was picked to finish behind IUP, California, Edinboro, Pitt-Johnstown, Seton Hill and Gannon. Picked below the Rock were Mercyhurst and Clarion.
Hinderliter, one of the top players in program history, is a two-time All-PSAC West honoree who is coming off of a junior year in which she averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game a year ago while shooting 44.3 percent from the field overall and 83.2 percent at the foul line. She enters her senior year ranked 12th in program history in points scored (1,201), 19th in steals (98), 20th in rebounds (462) and 25th in assists (161).
Hinderliter starts the year ranked 18th among all active NCAA Division II players in career points scored. She is 560 points away from becoming The Rock’s all-time leading scorer. The record currently belongs to Heather Kearney (1995-99), who scored 1,760 points over 95 games.
“She’s poised to become the school’s all-time leading scorer and she’s earned everything she’s gotten in the toughest Division II women’s conference in the country. We hope she achieves that goal,” said Slippery Rock head coach Bobby McGraw.
Two other District 9 natives are starting with Johnson and Karns City graduate LeeAnn Gibson.
As a junior, Johnson provided The Rock with value as both a starter (nine games) and as SRU’s top reserve (18 games). She was tied for third on the team in scoring at 8.6 points per game while also ranking third in rebounding (4.7 per game) and fourth in assists (1.1 per game).
One of two four-year members of the program along with Hinderliter, Gibson will begin her third year as a captain in The Rock’s starting lineup this season. A year ago, Gibson came back from a preseason injury to start 16 of 19 games played while averaging 6.8 points per game on a team-best 54.1 field goal percentage to go with 4.4 rebounds per game.
The Rock’s home opener is Nov. 23 against Shippensburg at Morrow Field House.