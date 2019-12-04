TIFFIN, Ohio — A 24-13 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference in an 83-73 loss for the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team on the road at Tiffin University last Saturday.
The non-conference loss drops The Rock’s record to 2-5 as they visit Shepherd in another non-conference matchup this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Next week, the Rock women visit Notre Dame College in Ohio on Tuesday before traveling for a pair of PSAC crossover games at Kutztown and West Chester next Friday and Saturday to close out the season calendar.
The evenly matched Rock and Dragons traded baskets for the majority of the first and second quarters as Tiffin took a scant four-point, 40-36, into halftime.
However, the third quarter belonged to the Dragons as Tiffin came out of the break on a game-changing 24-13 spurt that pushed its lead over Slippery Rock out to 64-49 heading into the fourth quarter.
Slippery Rock spent the fourth quarter chipping away at Tiffin’s lead, eventually trimming the margin down to eight points at 81-73 with 57 seconds left in regulation. However, Tiffin made a pair of free throws down the stretch while forcing SRU into turnovers in The Rock’s final two possessions on the way to its 10-point win.
Slippery Rock finished the game shooting 37.1 percent from the field (26-of-70), 20.0 percent from 3-point territory (5-of-25) and 80 percent from the free throw line (16-of-20). SRU committed just 13 turnovers Saturday, its second-lowest total of the year.
Redbank Valley graduate Brooke Hinderliter led four Rock players in double figures with a team-best 18 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and one block.
Hinderliter’s 18-point game moved her into eighth place in Slippery Rock history for points in a career with 1,325. She is just five points away from surpassing Melissa McKavish for seventh place all-time.
For the season, she’s averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game on 39 percent shooting from the floor and 87.8 percent shooting from the foul line along with 5.1 rebounds.
Daeja Quick and Keystone’s Madison Johnson added 14 points apiece with Quick also accounting for five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Karns City’s LeeAnn Gibson rounded out SRU’s leading scorers with 11 points in addition to seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Anyah Curd chipped in nine points, four rebounds, one block and one steal over 14 minutes played while Karington Ketterer had four points and six rebounds.