SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team concluded its season with a 75-65 home loss to Mercyhurst University last Saturday at Morrow Field House.
Saturday’s contest was a back-and-forth game for nearly all 40 minutes as The Rock and Lakers traded the lead 13 times in addition to the game being tied on six occasions.
SRU led by one point with 1:51 remaining in the first half when the Lakers rattled off seven unanswered points over the final seconds of second quarter to take a 36-30 lead into the halftime break.
Mercyhurst kept its lead between six and eight points for the majority of the third quarter and eventually built a 10-point advantage over The Rock with 6:46 left to play in the fourth quarter. Slippery Rock attempted to answer back with one final comeback bid in which SRU produced eight straight points to trim its deficit down to just two points at 60-58 with under five minutes remaining in regulation
However, Slippery Rock’s rally ended there as the Lakers closed out the game by outscoring SRU 17-6 over the contest’s final moments en route to the eventual 75-65 win.
Slippery Rock’s starting lineup of Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter, Daeja Quick, Keystone’s Madison Johnson, Karns City’s LeeAnn Gibson and Karington Ketterer shined in the season-finale.
Hinderliter scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made two steals while Quick added 15 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.
Johnson scored 13 points and corralled six rebounds. Ketterer blocked three shots and came up just short of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Gibson played through foul trouble for much of the game, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.
Saturday’s game marked the end to the much-heralded careers of The Rock’s senior class of Hinderliter, Gibson, Johnson and Ketterer.
Hinderliter ends her career as the program’s all-time leader in free throws made, games started and games played in addition to ranking second in career points, third in free throw shooting percentage, eighth in rebounds and 10th in steals.
Gibson exits The Rock as one of just 17 players in program history to have compiled 500 points and 500 rebounds in a career while also ranking fourth in offensive rebounds, 14th in total rebounds and 14th in minutes played.
Despite being at SRU for just three seasons, Johnson ends her collegiate career as the program’s 18th leading scorer all-time in addition to ranking 11th in offensive rebounds, 13th in made free throws and 17th in 3-pointers made.
Slippery Rock ends the year with an 8-20 overall record and a 6-16 mark in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference competition. Mercyhurst also failed to qualify for the PSAC Tournament as it closes its year with an 8-20 overall mark and an 8-14 record inside the PSAC.